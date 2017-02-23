Western’s long ball buries Lady Generals

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team couldn’t fend off a barrage of 3-pointers Wednesday night. The Western Wyoming Lady Mustangs drained 12 3s to take down Sheridan, 71-57.

Western finished the game 12 of 25 (48 percent) from beyond the arc and splashed five of them during a crucial stretch in the third quarter. The Lady Generals were chasing the rest of the way.

Western’s Shayla Simpson drained a 3 just before halftime that gave the Lady Mustangs a slight 34-27 edge at the break, and it was a sign of things to come for the conference’s top team.

Ozge Yarga hit a 3 on the opening possession of the second half to give her team a 10-point lead. Yarga finished the game 5 of 7 (71 percent) from deep and hit three of them in the third quarter. Her 3-pointer at the 4:20 mark of the third quarter gave Western a 51-37 lead.

Yarga averages 42 percent from deep this season on 5.3 attempts per game. The Lady Mustangs shoot 24 3s per game as a team and average 38 percent.

But there wasn’t much the Lady Generals could do.

The Western Wyoming roster boasts five players standing at 6-feet or taller. As comparison, Sheridan’s Judit Valls Dellavalle is the Lady Generals’ only 6-footer, and their starting post, Ashlie Blackburn, stands at just 5-foot-10.

Sheridan had trouble combatting both Western’s size inside and its outside shooting.

The Lady Generals tried to extend a zone defense with its quicker guards up front, but that opened the door for extra passes and 3-pointers for the Lady Mustangs. When Sheridan went man-to-man defensively, the size disadvantage was exploited.

“When we played down there, we tried 2-3, 1-2-2, and they hit 18 3s on us,” Sheridan head coach Frank McCarthy said. “So this time, all we could try and do was stat with them. But they shoot the ball so well and they’re so big. They’re talented.”

McCarthy added that it comes down to effort when his team is playing at such a disadvantage, and he had nothing negative to say in that regard Wednesday.

Sheridan took a 26-22 lead in the first matchup with Western Wyoming last month but scored just 25 points the rest of the game. The Lady Generals lost 95-51.

The rematch Wednesday was much closer, especially in the first half.

Unlike the first matchup, the Lady Generals went down early as it looked like another blowout was in store. Western opened the game on an 11-3 run on its way to a 21-9 first-quarter lead.

But the momentum shifted in the second quarter.

After Western opened the quarter with a made 3-pointer, Sheridan’s defense forced a handful of contested shots and turned the defensive intensity into confident offense. Raelynn Keefer capped off an 8-0 run with back-to-back running hook shots that made it 24-17.

Rebekah Brewer knocked down a 3 at the five-minute mark, and Keefer dished a tough full-court pass to Sara Storeshaw for a layup that cut it to 2.

“We stayed with them,” McCarthy said. “Our kids don’t look at the scoreboard. They just play hard and never really get a look of defeat on their face. That’s a tough Western team, and we played them a lot better this time around.”

But Western’s long ball was too much for Sheridan.

After Storeshaw missed a 3-pointer that would have given Sheridan a lead, Western’s Irene Garrido Perez hit a 3 on a 6-point swing, and the Lady Generals never recovered. They trailed 34-27 at halftime.

Then came Western’s third-quarter 3-point party, and another deep ball from Lexi Smith stretched the lead to 20 in the fourth-quarter. Sheridan made a late push, but it wasn’t enough.

The loss was tough for Sheridan as it fell to 5-8 in the conference, but it didn’t matter much in the realm of the tournament standings. The Lady Generals sit in fifth in the conference after dropping a game to Miles Community College last week.

They’ll open the conference tournament with a road game, but where that game is played depends on Saturday’s matchup with Northwest. A win over Northwest would pit Sheridan against Miles in the opening round, but a loss to Northwest could drop the Lady Generals to the sixth-seed, resulting in a matchup at Casper or Gillette.

The Lady Generals lost to Casper and Gillette by an average of 23 points and 17.5 points, respectively, this season. They lost by just an average of 10 in two games against Miles.

Saturday’s game with Northwest, McCarthy’s final home game at Sheridan College, will tip off at 3 p.m.

“It’s almost like a Sophomore Night for all the girls, since it’ll be the last time I coach them here,” McCarthy said. “This has just been a great group of girls. They love coming to play, and it’s made it a great year for me. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Final

Western Wyoming College…………………..21 13 24 13 — 71

Sheridan College……………………………….9 18 14 16 — 57

Scoring

Western — Yarga 17, Goles 10, Simpson 10, Garrido Perez 10, Smith 9, Hanni 6, Brothers 4, Machon 2, James 2, Hunter 1

Sheridan — Blackburn 15, Brewer 12, Cargal 10, Keefer 8, Storeshaw 6, Lamadrid Coll 4, Frampton 2

Rebounds

Western 32 (Goles 7); Sheridan 37 (Blackburn 15)

Assists

Western 16 (Goles 9); Sheridan 12 (Cargal, Keefer 3)