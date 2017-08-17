West Fifth Street fields relieve SRD of space issues

SHERIDAN — Finding open green space has been a struggle for the Sheridan Recreation District for years, but some relief is coming.

With the increased numbers of activities and participants throughout Sheridan, the SRD has hustled to find additional practice and game space in the city. Thanks to the newly added fields on West Fifth Street, the district is able to adjust its schedules a bit to help some local teams.

Park Foreman Chuck Walters presented to the SRD board of directors Wednesday, showing off the work he and his staff have put in throughout the summer to ready the new fields for use.

Walters noted the transformation the fields have made over the last month with the addition of a parking lot, pathway, trees and healthy grass. The crew has plotted 14 fields in varying sizes, and Walters plans to paint lines on the fields early next week.

While some Little Guy Football teams have already used the green space for practice, Sheridan Storm Soccer and YMCA soccer will begin scheduling the field usage once the lines have been painted.

The utilization of the area is a joint effort between Storm, the YMCA and the SRD with allotted times throughout the week for each.

The SRD will use the fields mostly for practice space, but SRD board president Don Julian emphasized the significance of the three entities working together to benefit numerous youth programs in Sheridan.

Julian hopes the cooperation translates to future endeavors, as well, including the Doubleday Sports Complex, which will house a number of groups and sports for all ages.

To help plan the multi-use efforts of Doubleday, many members of the Doubleday board, including Julian, will meet with Ballard and King Associates Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss an operations and maintenance plan. Ballard and King Associates was brought in as a consultant for the Doubleday complex. That meeting will take place on the second floor of Sheridan City Hall.

To go along with Monday’s meeting, the board approved sending SRD executive director Richard Wright and program supervisor Colton Thompson to a training session in Grand Junction, Colorado, at the end of the month.

The training session takes place at a similar sports complex, where Wright and Thompson will learn about operation and maintenance of the facility and ways the SRD can better operate the Doubleday Sports Complex in the future. The Grand Junction complex, Canyon View Park, was also part of a study conducted by Ballard and King Associates, so the SRD and Doubleday board are familiar with the facility. Julian noted that gathering as much information now will help move things along as the Doubleday Sports Complex continues to take shape.

Still in the fundraising stage, he said sharing new information helps push the project forward.

The Doubleday Sports Complex plays a big part, the board said, in adding more and more playing and practice space in Sheridan as programs continue to grow.

In other business:

• The board approved Wright’s recommendation to deny a permit for Story Rock Jam, a rock concert in Story Centennial Park. After some issues with the group last year and the unwillingness of the group to cooperate with the SRD, the board agreed that the permit should not be granted. Wright also noted that the park isn’t really structured for an event like the Rock Jam. The board suggested Wright contact the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and notify it of the denied permit.

• Brenda Brastrup spoke for a number of parents about some frustration with Webb Wright Baseball. After an issue during the tournament last month, she felt the situation was handled poorly and suggested it be fixed before future seasons. Wright said his staff has already worked to prevent similar issues in future programs.