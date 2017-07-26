Welcome to peach season

Soon the Palisade peaches will be tempting us with their happy sweetness. I’ve lived a lot of other places and have never tasted better peaches; don’t even get me started on Olathe sweet corn.

These two recipes share the peaches but each use their sweetness in unexpected ways. Try the grilled peaches all by themselves or over ice cream. YUM.

Rib-eye steaks

and peaches

1 tablespoon paprika

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons lemon-pepper seasoning

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

4 1-1 1/4-lb. beef T-bone or six 8-oz. beef rib-eye steaks (about 1-inch thick)

12 medium ripe peaches (about 4 lb), peeled, pitted and halved

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons snipped fresh thyme

1 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon sugar

1. In a small bowl stir together paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, lemon-pepper, cumin, crushed red pepper and 1 tablespoon each salt and black pepper. Rub onto both sides of steaks.

2. Grill steaks on racks of a covered grill directly over medium coals (for medium-rare, grill 10-13 minutes), turning once. Cover, let stand 5 minutes.

3. Grill peaches 5 minutes, turning once.

4. Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine balsamic vinegar, thyme, butter, sugar and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Add peaches; toss. Serve with steak. Makes 12 servings at 321 calories each.

Peach and Tomato Salad

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

6 medium ripe peaches (about 2 lb), pitted and cut into wedges

2 lb tomatoes, cut into wedges

1 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 cup pecan halves, toasted

1/2 cup torn fresh basil

In an extra-large bowl whisk together vinegar, oil, honey and 1/2 t each salt and black pepper. Add peaches, tomatoes, red onion, cheese, and pecans; toss to coat. Top with basil. Serve immediately. Makes 12 cups — per 1-cup serving 192 calories.

(Source: Better Homes & Gardens)

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.