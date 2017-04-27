Welcome coach Bohl; Gollings, Klieber lecture at Brinton tonight

Welcome University of Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl.

He’s in Sheridan this evening at the Black Tooth Brewing Co. at 5:30 p.m. for a Cowboy Joe Club social. Joining Bohl will be UW women’s basketball coach Joe Legerski and other UW athletic officials.

••••••

Also tonight…..Ken Schuster, the director of The Brinton Museum and its chief curator, will present at 7 p.m. “Gollings and Klieber: In the Classroom.” Both artists are well known in Sheridan County and knew Bradford Brinton who championed their affection for Western life and its people.

•••••••

Next Tuesday, May 2, Rob Johnson, business solutions specialist with ACT, will keynote the inaugural Sheridan Press Sports Awards. The reception begins at 6 p.m. at the WYO Theater with the program starting at 7. Accomplishments by local athletes from all county high schools and Sheridan College will be recognized, a unique event in that it’s rare that all schools and their fans convene in one spot to celebrate their achievements. “Tailgate” food will be provided. Johnson starred at Tongue River High School in his playing days and was Wyoming’s “Mr. Basketball” before playing college ball at Black Hills State University. Press sports editor Mike Pruden will emcee.

Tickets are available at the WYO Theater.

••••••

Baseball matters

• Time was, a home run trot was exactly that. A trot. These days, those statistics are kept as well. The fastest run around the bases after a homer belongs to Oakland A’s utility infielder Adam Rosales who made the 360-feet run in 15.9 seconds. Major League Baseball started tracking the data two years ago. Billy Hamilton of the Cincinnati Reds made the four bases in 16.2 seconds last season. Rosales told the Wall Street Journal recently that he feels “self-conscious” about jogging around the bases, so he runs hard.

• Ball parks continually expand their menus for fans. Hot dogs and Cracker Jacks are there, but new features appear every season. At Wrigley Field, home of the defending world champion Chicago Cubs, the new hickory smoked pulled pork with jalapeno relish on a steamed bao bun is new. The Texas Rangers also have a new item, Texas Snowballs. It’s funnel cake balls stuffed with barbecue brisket and covered with sugar and caramel.

••••••

The FAB (For. About. By.) Women’s Conference is tomorrow. Get your tickets at thesheridanpress.com/fab.