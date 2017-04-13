Welch Cancer Center opens Breast Boutique for patients, community

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Welch Cancer Center opened its newest addition to cancer services and resources Wednesday with its Breast Boutique.

The boutique offers a selection of prescribed post-surgery products for women who are undergoing a mastectomy, lumpectomy or reconstructive surgery. It carries mastectomy bras, equalizer forms and non-surgical breast prosthetics as well as a line of hats, scarves and wigs.

Welch Cancer Center office coordinator Renea Parker said the project started in May 2016. She said the Welch Cancer Center partnered with the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation and Big Horn Surgical to make the boutique possible.

Parker also received training from American Breast Care.

Parker said the organizations received a $15,000 grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, the largest grant awarded in the state, and another $10,000 grant from The Link — Partners in Pink.

To get a sense of what the center was missing, Parker said they put together a focus group of four breast cancer survivors — Linda Bilyeu, Lottie Freese, Cheryl Campbell and Radean Bruce.

“One of the things that I kept hearing was ‘We have to travel to Billings or Casper to get our breast prosthesis or bras,’” Parker said.

At the opening, many focus group members spoke about the struggles of traveling hours out of Sheridan while undergoing treatment and having low energy levels, as well as the financial burden of travel.

But it’s not just helping with the travel inconvenience, it’s also helping with patients’ confidence.

“What it helps is self-esteem,” focus group member Campbell said during the boutique opening. “I mean you lose your breasts and everybody looks at you.”

Another focus group member, Bilyeu, said she was first diagnosed in 1998 and at that time it was usually just by chance she’d hear of a resource like this. She said great strides have been made to bring more resources to cancer patients since her initial diagnosis.

“If you can’t travel somewhere or don’t know where to go to buy these products, it’ll be wonderful that they’re just here and they can get them sooner,” Bilyeu said. “…I know there’s so many involved in doing it; it’s wonderful to see that happen.”

The boutique isn’t only for Welch Cancer Center patients; it’s open to the public, but whether public or patient, it’s by appointment only.

Parker said she just feels lucky to be able to work with patients and provide them with something they really need.

“To be a part of the cancer journey from the outside as a staff member is just very…I can’t imagine to be anywhere else,” Parker said. “It’s not about your title, it’s about who you are and what you can do and how you can make a difference, and that’s very important about what I do here.”