Weitz takes spot on statewide task force

SHERIDAN — The president of the Antelope Butte Foundation, Mark Weitz, will join Gov. Matt Mead’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, effective immediately.

A vacancy on the task force was created with the recent departure of the foundation’s executive director, Andrew Gast, who moved with his family to Oregon. Three of the five task force meetings are yet to be held, the next is scheduled in Cody March 8-10. Other meetings set include April 5-7 in Lander and May 10-12 in Sheridan.

“I look forward to helping to develop a more robust outdoor recreation economy in Wyoming,” Weitz said in a press release.

“Having Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area as a year-round recreation facility in the Bighorns will be a great economic asset for northern Wyoming, as well as making it more attractive to live and work here,” Weitz continued.

The task force was created to develop policy recommendations for Mead’s consideration, gaining input from a wide variety of stakeholders.