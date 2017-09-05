Weekend recaps — Sept. 2, 2017

Carroll, Lady Broncs continue dominance in pool

SHERIDAN — After a record-setting day in the pool Friday, the Sheridan High School girls swim team came out and snatched the Green River Invite Saturday to keep the season rolling.

Sheridan finished with 303 points, 31 points ahead of second-place Green River. Cheyenne Central was third with 232 points.

The Lady Broncs won eight of 12 events Saturday, along with two second-place finishes and two third-place finishes.

Piper Carroll once again led the charge for Sheridan. After a four-win day Friday, Carroll added four more first-place swims Saturday. She won the 200-yard IM in 2 minutes, 19.49 seconds and won the 100-yard freestyle in 55.41 seconds.

Carroll teamed with Molly Green, Pippin Robison and Taylor Baldacci to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:45.70. Zoe Robison replaced Baldacci as the group won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:42.91.

Pippin Robison, Zoe Robison and Green also won individual races Saturday, along with Jadyn Mullikin.

Pippin Robison won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:03.49. She also took second in the 100-yard freestyle (56.77). Zoe Robison was first in the 500-yard freestyle (5:40.91), while Green took first in the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.31) and third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.08). Mullikin’s victory came in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.59.

Baldacci had two top-three finishes at the meet. She was second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.52) and third in the 200-yard IM (2:23.79).

Olivia Thoney also took fifth in diving at the meet with 244.05 points.

The Lady Broncs will compete in Laramie and Cheyenne Sept. 8-9.

SHS volleyball takes 2nd at Gillette Invite

SHERIDAN — Three area volleyball teams had a full weekend of road matches against teams from across the state and out of state.

Sheridan High School had the most successful weekend, taking second in the silver bracket of the Gillette Invitational.

“The girls played so well, so hard,” head coach Maureen McEwen said, noting that her team played up to the high level of competition.

The Lady Broncs won two of three matches Friday, opening with a straight-set victory over Glenrock. Rawlins then defeated Sheridan in straight sets, but the team bounced back with a win over Rock Springs in three sets.

Sheridan won its first two matches Saturday at Thunder Basin High School without dropping a set, defeating Billings Skyview 25-18, 26-24, and Gering, Nebraska, 25-23, 25-21. In the championship, the Lady Broncs were outmatched by Cheyenne East, losing 25-18, 25-13, to finish runner-up.

McEwen said the team had a tough time finding its rhythm against Cheyenne East, but she said the team played close to its potential throughout the tournament.

Sheridan begins conference play this weekend.

Big Horn High School ended in the same bracket as Sheridan and took eighth, playing mostly against larger schools.

“We’re always looking to get better,” head coach Katie Stewart said about facing top-notch competition.

The Lady Rams started out with a loss to Campbell County in straight sets Friday but came back to convincingly win their next two matches. They beat Jackson 25-22, 25-15, and then defeated Scottsbluff, Nebraska, 25-18, 25-13.

Saturday was a tougher day for Big Horn. The team lost to Cheyenne East and then Sundance, both in straight sets. In the seventh-place match against Billings Skyview, the Lady Rams lost a tough three-setter, 25-12, 22-25, 25-16.

Stewart said the team played well on defense and the focus going forward will be improving on offense.

The Lady Rams host a tournament this weekend and will face mostly 2A schools, including another match against Sundance, the favorite to win state.

“It’s going to be a big weekend for us,” Stewart said.

Tongue River went 1-3 Friday at the Wind River Invitational at Wind River High School.

The Lady Eagles started out well, beating Wyoming Indian 25-19, 26-24. They followed that win with a narrow loss to Little Snake River, 25-23, 25-22. Big Piney then defeated Tongue River in straight sets before the Lady Eagles ended the day with another close loss to Farson-Eden 25-22, 16-25, 15-13.

SHS tennis has strong Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis teams split up Saturday and competed in two different meets. The SHS boys went to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, while the SHS girls battled against Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.

The Broncs took second at the Scottsbluff Tennis Invitational with 51 points. North Platte (Neb.) was first with 58 points. Gillette was third with 49 points.

Quinton Suska and Ethan Kutz were the top dogs for the Broncs, winning both singles brackets at the invite. Suska finished the day 5-1 at No. 1 singles, while Kutz went a perfect 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Sheridan’s other top-three finish at the meet came from Tristan Choong at No. 3 doubles. Choong, playing with Scottsbluff’s Christian Bowman as a sub for a sick player, took second with a 5-1 record.

The Sheridan girls dominated the field at Thunder Basin Saturday, taking a 5-0 sweep and winning all but one match in straight sets.

Julia Kutz and Hannah Jost had no trouble winning both singles matches. Kutz defeated Alyssa Baumgartner 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Jost took down Tori Toscana 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 2 spot.

Ella Laird and Maddie Garneau had the only three-setter of the day at No. 1 singles, sandwiching a 7-5 loss in between two easy 6-1, 6-0 victories. Libby Standish and Lennon Dregoiw won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles, and Aerianna Roth and Skye Bensel cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.

The Broncs and Lady Broncs will team back up Sept. 9 on a trip to Gillette.

Lady Generals drop match to USU-Eastern

SHERIDAN — Lack of depth concerned Sheridan College women’s soccer coach Mallery Marshall a bit heading into the season, and it hurt the Lady Generals Saturday in a loss to Utah State University-Eastern.

Sheridan was without a couple of key starters in the match and ended up losing 4-1.

The Lady Generals gave up four goals before scoring late in the second half.

USU-Eastern scored in the 21st minute and again in the 37th minute to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. The team scored goal number three in the 57th minute and just three minutes later made it a 4-0 match.

Kristen Franke scored on a Madi Klein assist in the 74th minute for Sheridan to avoid the shutout.

Sheridan had just one shot on goal compared to eight from USU-Eastern.

The Lady Generals (0-1-1) open the conference season Sept. 8 against Western Wyoming at Sheridan College.