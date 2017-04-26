We the People team earns regional award

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s We the People team has consistently earned accolades throughout the years, but its 2017 performance tops them all.

The team had its highest placing yet at the national We the People competition in Washington, D.C., over this past weekend. SHS earned the top prize for the Mountain/Plains States region.

The award goes to the highest-placing team in the region that did not earn a top-10 placing at the competition.

The Mountain/Plains States region includes Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

“It’s pretty phenomenal thing for us,” said Tyson Emborg, the SHS social studies teacher who leads the school’s We the People team. “It’s only the second time in Wyoming history that a Wyoming school has received that.”

After winning the Unit 4 award last year, SHS has taken home two out of the three national awards earned by Wyoming schools in the competition’s 30-year history.

The award recognized the entire team’s efforts. Six groups competed over three days, and Emborg said his teams had to be consistent in the answers for all 12 rounds of the competition. Topics included economic theories, interpretations of content in the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

“It was pretty incredible what they did,” Emborg said. “It’s not the easiest thing to do.”

While in Washington, D.C., students toured monuments in the nation’s capitol and met with U.S. legislators from Wyoming.

Emborg said the school’s win this year belongs to the community of Sheridan, as well.

“It’s a great reflection on the community to have students engaged and who want to study the Constitution during these important times in our nation’s history,” Emborg said.