Re: Italy to America

In 1917, Congress passed legislation requiring a literacy test for any immigrant entering America. Along with other questions regarding health, relatives and work experience. This was designed to send the message to the Jews and Italians to “keep out” of the U.S.

I am not sure how much education my grandfather had when he arrived at Ellis Island. But as the story goes, he left Italy at age 23 on a vessel departed from France with $18 in his pocket for America. When he arrived, all passengers had to declare how much money they had and where they were destined, too. He told the port authorities that he was headed to Pittsburgh and boarded a train. He spoke very little English and after a five-day train ride, he was dropped off in Pittsburg, Kansas. A small, strip coal mining town in the southeast corner of the state. Along with many other Italian immigrants in Crawford County, they got jobs working in the mines, stripping coal from veins beneath the earth’s surface.

The promise in the U.S. is far less inviting than it once was for immigrants. My grandfather knew that there was no future for him in the small, poverty stricken village he was born into in Italy.

Most education was centered on the church and his views on war and religion were opposed to those of the community he lived. After World War I, America set very different limits on immigration from countries that were considered “undesirable.” By this time, my grandfather had sent for my grandmother back in Italy, married her, and they began to operate a boarding house for area miners in Pittsburg.

The Statue of Liberty, which immigrants pass by on their way to the Americas, is not placed in the direction to welcome immigrants. She faces New York City and does not face the arrivals. We are all immigrants.

Being an American is being an immigrant. I don’t think the issue is about immigration as much as it is about developing peace. Peace in America does exist and is possible.

Joseph Barani

Sheridan