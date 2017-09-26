WCA announces golf, tennis All-State teams

FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN — With the conclusion of golf and tennis state tournaments last week, the Wyoming Coaches Association named its All-State selections for each sport.

Sixty-one golfers and 46 tennis players received recognition. According to WCA guidelines, the top 10 finishers in each class are selected to the All-State golf teams, and tennis teams are made up of the top six No. 1 singles finishers, top three No. 2 singles players, top three No. 1 doubles teams and top two teams in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.

Five local golfers earned All-State honors this fall. Tongue River had three top-10 finishers, while Big Horn and Sheridan each had one.

Big Horn’s Koen Gore earned 2A girls All-State recognition, along with Tongue River’s Sadie Koltiska. For the Tongue River boys, state champion Jaren Fritz and teammate Nick Summers were named to the 2A All-State team. Sheridan’s Kirby Coe-Kirkham earned a spot on the 4A boys All-State team thanks to his runner-up finish at the state tournament.

Sheridan High School earned four selections for the 2017 All-State tennis squads.

Ethan Kutz was the lone SHS boy on the list behind a third-place finish at No. 2 singles. His sister, Julia Kutz, earned a spot on the girls No. 1 singles list, while No. 2 doubles runners-up Libby Standish and Lennon Dregoiw rounded out the All-State tennis list for the Lady Broncs.

