SHERIDAN — The 32nd Watercolor Wyoming National Exhibition will be on display at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library throughout August.

Artwork from 30 artists representing 10 states will be on display.

On Aug. 15 from 5-7 p.m., the artist reception and awards ceremony will take place. Refreshments will be served.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.