Water supply report: Precipitation totals 170 percent of average

SHERIDAN — In past years, hydrologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have issued monthly water supply reports with grim outlooks. While statewide data for the first water supply report of 2016 look positive, northeast Wyoming still lags behind average.

Years with less snow typically mean less snowmelt to fill irrigation ditches and reservoirs used as water sources for agriculture and other sectors.

So far this year, the snowpack outlook looks positive across Wyoming.

Jim Fahey, Wyoming NOAA hydrologist, issued the first water supply graphic of the winter on Monday. The report states that Wyoming’s December precipitation was 170-180 percent of average and the mountain snowpack across Wyoming is 105-110 percent of the median.

At this point, the report states, above normal snowmelt streamflow volumes are expected across most major basins in Wyoming.

While the news looks positive for the state as a whole, Fahey’s report indicates that snow water equivalents across the Powder River Basin were just 80 percent of the median. In addition, streamflow volumes in the upcoming snowmelt season are forecasted to be below or near normal.

The area has plenty of time to make up the difference, though. The water reports will be released each month through the spring.

As another snowstorm made its way through the Sheridan area Tuesday night and Wednesday, it could boost the snowpack and outlook for the county.