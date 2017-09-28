Water meter system replacement project to launch in October

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan and Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board have completed the infrastructure necessary to begin water meter replacements in October.

Mueller Systems and Keystone Utility Systems will coordinate and install the meters, and local plumbers and electricians will support their work along the way. New meter installations will begin in Big Horn, the Powder Horn and along Big Goose in mid-October.

Installations will occur in phases throughout the next year, and all water customers will be required to have their meter replaced. Public meetings will be held throughout the project; the first is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Big Horn High School.

Prior to Keystone Utility Systems installing meters in a new area, customers will receive a general information brochure in the mail from the city of Sheridan, followed by a mailed notification from Keystone Utility Systems. Customers with an inside meter will be asked to schedule an appointment. Customers with an outside meter pit will not be required to schedule an appointment because entry into the home is not required.

Inside water meter replacements will take 15-30 minutes, and an adult age 18 or older must be home. Outside meter replacements will take 5-10 minutes and an adult need not be present. Water service will be suspended during the installation and immediately turned back on when complete.

Most of Sheridan’s water meters are 20 years old and at the end of their useful life. New meters will be solid state, which means they will be quieter and more accurate. They will also measure in gallons, which will help customers better understand their water consumption. Once individual installations are complete, each customer will be invited to sign up for Mi.Net, an online portal that will allow them to monitor their water use.

For project updates, see sheridanwy.net and facebook.com/cityofsheridanwy. To learn more or to schedule your water meter replacement, call Keystone Utility Systems at 877-587-2279.