Water meter replacements to begin this summer

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County residents and businesses that utilize city or Sheridan Area Water Supply water will soon have new, more accurate water meters in their homes and facilities.

The Sheridan City Council on Monday approved a $3.1 million contract with Mueller Systems.

The project will be funded through a combination of state loans, contributions from the SAWS Joint Powers Board and the city. SAWS approved the contract last week.

The scope of the project includes the replacement of more than 9,000 water meters across the city and SAWS service areas. While most homes and businesses will receive new meters, only exterior endpoints will be replaced in the Downer Addition subdivision and other locations that have larger meters.

City staff estimate the project will take a year to complete and installations are expected to take approximately 15-30 minutes per location.

The city and Mueller Systems intend to host an open house this spring or summer so residents have an opportunity to ask questions.

The phases in which water meter installations will occur within the city and county will be announced this summer, and water customers can expect to be contacted directly by Mueller System’s meter installation subcontractor to schedule their installation appointment.

At Monday’s Sheridan City Council meeting, city staff indicated that outreach from Mueller Systems and its contractors could include multiple mail notifications, door hangers and phone calls.

Other project activity will begin in late spring with infrastructure installation, an acceptance test, billing software integration and Mueller System customer service launch.

City staff said the advanced technology water meters will allow residents to track their water usage more accurately and more immediately. In addition, water customers can set threshold points that will notify them if they reach a certain usage level.

City Utilities Director Dan Roberts said, though, that customers may notice an increase in their water bills as the usage is measured more accurately by the new meters.

“Some older meters could be measuring water consumption at 8-10 percent less than actual use,” Roberts said.

Customers whose water meters will be replaced will not be charged for the installation of the new meters.

City officials hope to save time and energy spent by staff driving around to conduct meter readings. Roberts indicated that the city currently spends approximately 2,300 hours on that task, and the new meters should bring that time down to just 300 hours per year.

The replacement of meters will start this summer and city officials expect the project to be completed in the spring of 2018.

In other business, the city accepted the developed portion of the Kendrick Park master plan. Changes to the plan included adding lighting and cameras near the Elk and Beaver street parking areas; adding a switchback where the existing path intersects the roadway; and eliminating a proposed pathway bridge on the north end of the park.

The council accepted the portion of the plan focused on developed areas of the park, but will wait to approve the parts of the plan concerning undeveloped areas.

City Operations Superintendent Mathers Heuck said the city plans to gather more public input on those areas and address concerns regarding the space that houses a number of animals.