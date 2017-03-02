Warder balances extracurriculars to set example at Big Horn

BIG HORN — The calendar reads Thursday. On this day from late November to the beginning of March, senior Tanner Warder shuffles across the hardwood floor at Big Horn High School, his shorts rolled high and his thighs gloriously showing, a la the days of Bob Cousy and Bill Russell.

Throwback Thursday, he calls it.

It’s a tradition started years ago at Big Horn High School. One senior on the Rams basketball team each year rocks the short shorts during the pre-game practice. They’re light practices to prepare for the typical Friday-Saturday game schedule at Big Horn, made even lighter by an easy-going forward willing to break from the norm.

His teammates hardly notice.

That’s Warder. The Cousy-esque shorts are a small glimpse into the character teammate Nolan McCafferty said doesn’t have too many enemies at the school. Actually, he has mostly friends.

If not, he makes them.

“He can relate to anybody,” McCafferty said. “He can go and talk to a kid in school who maybe doesn’t have many friends or anything, and (Warder) is their friend right away. That’s just a big part of his personality.”

For Warder, he likes the tradition involved with the shorts. But it still goes back to relating with his teammates and being a voice, even if that voice comes from his wardrobe.

“I like to shake things up a little bit,” he said confidently.

Quick to throw a curveball into the rotation, Warder never steers too far from his go-to fastball. He’s probably the busiest player on the team, but you wouldn’t notice it by watching him on the basketball floor.

He practices and plays as if it’s the only thing on his schedule, even though that’s far from the truth.

Basketball, track, Key Club, student council, National Honor Society, choir — Warder is involved. He performs in the school plays and is active at his church. He’s also on the student advisory council for the Wyoming High School Activities Association.

And just this last fall, Warder quarterbacked the Rams football team to a 2A state championship.

“I like to be involved,” he said. “Usually when I’m not busy, I’m not getting a lot done. So I like to stay involved in stuff; it just gives me a reason to work at it.”

“He has his hands in a lot of fires,” Big Horn head basketball coach Ryan Alley said. “He’s in the plays; he does a lot of things outside of school. He really shows the kids how to be a good person all-around, not just a basketball player.

“His work ethic is everything he’s about.”

Alley also noted that Warder doesn’t shy away from the work, either, no matter how dirty it may be.

Heading into the state basketball tournament, Warder falls in the top 20 in the conference in four statistical categories. He’s seventh in field-goal percentage (.581), 14th in both offensive (2.16) and total (5.58) rebounds, and he’s 16th in defensive rebounds (3.42). He’s also just outside the top 20 with close to two assists per game.

The “other plays,” Alley calls them — plays that don’t always make the highlight reels or the newspapers.

And when the Rams lost starting big man Andy Quinn to injury early in the season, Warder stepped into a new position — a starting one — and became Big Horn’s presence in the paint. Although he’d actually prefer to come off the bench, he didn’t have much of a choice when Quinn went down. And he thrived, as he does in the many other activities he dives into.

Last season, Warder filled in for another injury, one on the football field.

When Big Horn’s starting quarterback, Collin Powers, went down in Week 1, Warder was thrust into a role he had prepared for but not necessarily expected. The results? He was ranked fourth in the state in passing yards per game at 136, and his 57-percent completion rate and 159.3 efficiency rating were the top in 2A.

A season later, Warder’s numbers were nearly identical — 131.6, 59 percent and 147.6 — as he led the Rams to their second state title in four years. He did so on a team that’s running back scored 27 touchdowns on the year.

On the basketball court, his role was different, albeit no less important.

He isn’t the one calling plays or dictating the flow of the offense. But he’s still a leader, via his work ethic more than anything. He’s Big Horn’s walking example of “actions speak louder than words.”

“It’s everything he does,” McCafferty said. “He’s probably the best person I know, best high-school student I know. He gets all his work done, and he works as hard as anyone on the football and basketball courts.

“If you’re slacking off or something, and you look over at Tanner, you’ll see he’s doing the right thing. And you think, ‘Wow, I should be doing the right thing, too.’ He just pushes you to do the right thing without even really saying anything.”

His attitude is a coach’s dream.

“It leaves a good impression on our younger kids,”Alley said. “It’s what they should aspire to be and how they should aspire to go beyond their comfort zone. Everywhere we go, he’s class. A lot of that comes from his parents, and that’s going to be missed when he leaves.”

Warder also credited his parents for his passion for hard work and its balance with his easy-going personality. But for the jack-of-all-trades Big Horn senior, it simply comes down to finding the joy in every experience.

“I love the experience,” he said of his extracurricular work. “It can be applied to jobs or college or whatever you want to do after high school. But I also just have a great time being around friends. I like to be involved because I’m around the people I like.”

Warder’s plans for the future include studying wildlife biology, most likely at the University of Wyoming or the University of Montana. He’d also like to hang another banner or two at Big Horn High School on his way out.

Whether the Rams hang another championship banner or not — they’re 20-3; they have a good shot — Warder’s already left plenty throughout his school and community and has taken plenty from them, as well.

“I’ve always dreamed of winning a state championship with these guys in all of our sports, so that would be great,” he said. “But just playing with everybody is the most fun for me.”

Warder’s leaving some pretty big shoes — or really short shorts — to fill.