Wagon Box Fight themes prevalent 150 years later

SHERIDAN – One hundred and fifty years ago, 32 United States soldiers held off nearly 800 warriors less than 30 miles outside what’s now the city of Sheridan. Now, as Fort Phil Kearny commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Wagon Box Fight with a weekend of events, those who have studied the fight say, for varying reasons, the fight is just as important now as it was 150 years ago.

At the time the battle was significant because it was another occasion where Native forces organized warriors.

It was a major moment in military weaponry and readjusted common perceptions of history in the West.

Today, it’s a reminder of the rich history this area possesses and is another example of an ongoing fight for resources.

Fort Phil Kearny superintendent Misty Stoll said one thing that’s important to realize about the battle was that it didn’t “occur in a vacuum.” She said the battle was just one in Red Cloud’s War against Bozeman Trail forts.

Stoll said the battle came nine months after the Fetterman Fight, which ended in the defeat of 49 infantries, 27 cavalries, three officers and two civilians – the largest loss of life to the U.S. Army up to that point at the hands of Native forces.

During the Wagon Box Fight, Stoll said, 32 U.S. soldiers held off an estimated 800 Native warriors with only six casualties.

She said a major reason for this was the upgraded weaponry from the muzzle loading muskets to the second Allin Conversion Rifle, which enabled men to fire more rounds per minute.

The fights at this time, Stoll said, contradict “casual understanding of western history,” where skirmishes are viewed as nonfatal or are glorified.

She said some men fighting in the Wagon Box Fight were the same men who cleared the battlefield of remains after the Fetterman Fight, which led to a very real and very intense fear.

“Every time I talk about this, it is my goal to help people understand that this is not cowboys and Indians,” Stoll said. “…The sense of fear that those men would have been experiencing in that wagon box corral is every bit as real as the wars that are happening today, and it’s every bit as real and important to the players on both sides as it is today.”

Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association Board volunteer Robert Wilson, who is helping organize the event, said they would like to know more of the Native warriors’ story when it comes to the battles against the Bozeman Trail forts.

“We try to tell both sides of the story and everything, and unfortunately we don’t know enough of the other side’s story,” Wilson said. “We do get participation and that kind of thing, but it would be nice to have a more 50/50 story.”

Stoll said she thinks when it comes to the history of the West, warriors and Native organization gets reduced to an idea that they won by “pure savagery.” She said she thinks racism played a role in the underestimation of tribes in wars with the U.S.

“But that’s not true at all,” Stoll said. “They were excellent military strategists.”

Stoll said this is demonstrated by the Native’s ability to organize thousands of tribespeople, drawing close to 1,500 warriors across thousands of acres of land in the six months between the time the fort was built and the Fetterman Fight.

It’s also shown in how they cut off supplies to U.S. troops how they had no interest in “upgrading” weaponry to muskets because they recognized the success of their methods.

Wilson said the peace treaty signed by the U.S. at the end of the Bozeman Trail War was one of the only times the U.S. government signed a peace treaty with the Natives that basically said the U.S. had lost.

Today, the battlefield not only adds to Sheridan’s tourism income, but it also demonstrates the culture of the area to those who live close by.

“It’s a shared experience for modern-day inhabitance; communities love to get together and learn something new about the places that they occupy.” Stoll said “…Just that sense of place people feel when they understand the narratives a little more fully, and it roots people down and it makes us just be that much of a better citizen in our communities.”

Additionally, Stoll said the battles aren’t necessarily water under the bridge because similar conversations about who belongs where and what belongs to who are happening today, like the conflict in regards to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“Red Cloud’s War against the Bozeman trail was always about resources and the preservation of that cultural nomadic lifestyle,” Stoll said. She later added about the pipeline, “We’re talking about resources again; we’re talking about water, and we’re talking about land and the simple right for people to exist where they are in their traditional lifestyle ways.”

Wilson agreed that this fight for resources is still prevalent today but said war is human nature.

“It’s just another indication of human nature where the stronger generally takes over. And somebody’s going to come along and do the same to us probably,” Wilson said. “…And hopefully we can learn from the past.”

Fort Phil Kearny’s 150th anniversary event begins August 4 and includes a pig barbecue at the Story Women’s Club that evening and a reenactment of the Wagon Box Fight at Fort Phil Kearny on August 5. Guests should arrive by noon for the reenactment, which will start at 1 p.m. There will be a bus tour the morning of August 6 on the route to Piney Island, which will stop at historic sites along the way.