Waddell-Waddell art at Whitney

Man walks into a bank.

• Man: I’d like a business loan, he tells a banker.

• Banker: We’ll need a statement.

• Man: OK. You can say I’m optimistic.

••••••

Spectacular, provocative art on display now at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

Certainly, the Notebook is no bona fide art critic — hey, I attended public schools in east Texas — so it falls into the “you know what you like” basket of appreciation. It’s a recommendation for the Waddell + Waddell exhibit now showing. It’ll run through March 10.

Today, there’s a lecture with artist Theodore Waddell beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday, there will be an artists’ reception from 5-7 p.m. Both events are free and the public is encouraged to attend. Both are at the Whitney Center on the SC campus.

For more information: WhitneyArts.org

••••••

Also today……

Week two of the spring 2017 Sheridan Film Festival features the movie “Loving.”

The much-acclaimed film is about Richard and Mildred Loving, a bi-racial couple who won a Supreme Court ruling in 1967 that made their union legal throughout the U.S. Ruth Negga has been nominated for a Best Actress Oscar. Critic Anne Thompson of IndieWire.com says director Jeff Nichols is a filmmaker who “dares to be quiet and authentic and true,” adding, “that why this movie is so rare and brave.” Well, there it is.

Show times today are 4:30 and 7 p.m. inside the always-comfortable confines of the Centennial Theatre.

••••••

Dept. of incidental info……

• The Allentown (Pennsylvania) Morning Call newspaper reports how a local casino violated liquor laws by serving one gambler 27 rum and cokes in a nine hour period. They were fined $25 gees by the state gambling board. After nine drinks, the man was visibly drunk, the story said, but bartenders kept ‘em coming until he fell off his stool at a slot machine and was charged with resisting arrest by state troopers. Said one member of the gambling board, “I don’t understand how anyone with 27 drinks wasn’t in the emergency room. What in the world were bartenders two and three thinking?”

••••••

Yesterday, besides being the day that officially recognizes love, is when pitchers and catchers reported to spring training. As they say: sweet!

Quotable

“Baseball is a lot like church. Many attend, but few understand.”

— Wes Westrum, 1922-2002, former major league catcher and manager