Vrieswyk cites biology interest as a way to pursue medical career

The Academics for All committee recognized Ryan Vrieswyk, son of Tom and Debbie Vrieswyk, as this week’s Summit Award Winner.

Vrieswyk is a senior at Sheridan High School and has maintained a 3.804 GPA while taking five Advanced Placement classes this year: biology, calculus, U.S. history, physics and psychology. He said science, especially biology, is his favorite subject in school.

“My passion for biology stems primarily from my desire to be a surgeon,” Vrieswyk said. “I am challenged by it because no matter how much I learn, there is always more information and knowledge to be had. The intricate inner workings of the human body never cease to amaze me, so I continue to challenge myself with the pursuit of knowledge, in order to hopefully apply it in medical school and my career.”

The aspirations for a career in the medical field were fueled this past summer when Vrieswyk attended a nomination and merit-based medical internship in Boston.

Vrieswyk is very active outside the classroom as well. For the past four years, he has been actively involved in First Baptist Church’s youth group and K-Life youth ministries where he has recently taken on the challenge of being a group leader. He also works with the audio team at First Baptist Church to upload sermons weekly. Vrieswyk finds participation in these volunteer activities to be very gratifying.

“I find satisfaction in knowing that I have improved someone’s life, for just a day, or forever,” Vrieswyk said. “Even the little things can make a big difference.”

Also, Vrieswyk is active in cross-country and wrestling at SHS in addition to individually training in Jiu-Jitsu and boxing for the past three years.

Over and above commitments, Vrieswyk is also a member of the National Honor Society, the National Association of High School Scholars, the Society of Torch and Laurel and the Congress of Future Medical Leaders and Physicians for which he is a leadership ambassador.

Vrieswyk nominated Alison Vold, SHS Spanish teacher, for the Outstanding Teacher award.

“From when I first arrived at Sheridan High School to present day, it is apparent to me that Seniora Vold truly cares about the wellbeing of her students,” Vrieswyk said.

The feeling is mutual. Vrieswyk has taken Spanish each year since he was a sophomore at Sheridan High and Vold said it has been a joy to teach Vrieswyk.

“His analytical abilities allow him to draw such deep and interesting observations from the material we are covering,” she said. “His questions would often bring the entire class discussion to a heightened level of rigor. I cannot wait to see the path he decides to take. He will achieve great things.”

While Vrieswyk’s years of accelerated and AP classes have been challenging, he recognizes the significance of how his teachers at Sheridan High School have worked to prepare him for life after graduation.

“Many of my teachers, especially those of my AP classes, mimic college requirements and expectations,” Vrieswyk said. “This will prevent much of the shock that many college freshmen experience when they are overwhelmed by their workload. Furthermore, many teachers have encouraged me to take responsibility for my actions, and to work for excellence in everything I do. By applying these lessons to my life, no future struggle, in college or career will be unsurmountable for me.”

While he praises the teachers who have guided him through his high school years, SHS guidance counselor Brenda White said, “Sheridan High School was very fortunate when Ryan enrolled. He is an all-around great student. He is academically one of the best I have ever worked with and has been involved in extracurricular activities. Ryan’s high aspirations plus his superior work ethic will ensure that he is successful at meeting those future goals.”

Vrieswyk’s plans following graduation include attending the United States Air Force Academy, from whom he awaits word of acceptance. He also aspires to attend medical school at Colorado State University, aspiring to be an emergency medicine specialist serving as an emergency department physician on an Air Force Base in America or overseas.