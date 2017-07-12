VOA partners with Sheridan Bike with a Cop

SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies contributed $400 worth of new bike helmets to the Bike with a Cop program in Sheridan.

The Bike with a Cop program is beneficial to the children of the Sheridan community in many ways, including creating a positive interaction with kids and police officers; teaching bicycle safety and etiquette; and getting kids out of the house to do something physical.

“VOA has assisted this program by providing bicycle helmets to help promote safety,” officer K. Howard Fitzpatrick of the Sheridan Police Department explained. “We had 16 kids signed up, and about half of them didn’t have helmets, but now they do. We are so lucky to have VOA make these resources available to us.”

“At Volunteers of America we care about kids,” said Heath A. Steel, COO for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. “We have operated Camp POSTCARD (Peace Officers Striving To Create And Reinforce Dreams), a free week-long leadership camp designed to benefit the most deserving fifth- and sixth-graders in Wyoming for the past 14 years, and when we heard about the need of this program we knew we needed to step up and help out.”

The program is open to children in sixth grade and older and meets once a week. Any parents or kids with questions can email Fitzpatrick at hfitzpatrick@sheridanpolice.com or call him at the police department at 672-2413.