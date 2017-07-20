VOA eliminates community shelter, adds outreach program

SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America Northern Rockies is excited to open a new homeless outreach program designed to serve those struggling with homelessness in Sheridan county. The goal of this new program is to provide individualized case management for rapid rehousing and homeless prevention services for those who find themselves in need throughout the county.

The homeless outreach program is a result of Volunteers of America’s experience providing rapid rehousing and homeless prevention (best practice) programs. Volunteers of America has operated Supportive Services for Veteran Families, a rapid rehousing and homeless prevention program, for veterans the past four years. Now, VOA is applying the core principles of that program to civilians in Sheridan County.

Starting September 18, VOA will have a full time service coordinator in place at their 1876 S. Sheridan Ave. office that will operate the homeless outreach program. The service coordinator will be working with clients to create an individualized housing plan that may include hotel vouchers as well as direct client assistance, such as clothing for work and interviews, vehicle maintenance and other necessities for a healthy life.

Volunteers of America has been serving homeless individuals in the Sheridan community for the past 20 years at the Sheridan Community Shelter. As VOA transitions from residential services to utilizing the new homeless outreach program, the mission will remain “to offer a hand up, not a hand out” to those in need.

Volunteers of American Northern Rockies CEO Jeff Holsinger shared that, “the shelter provided 8,148 nights of sheltered sleep to individuals last year and helped 124 clients move into stable housing.” He went on to explain, “results like that have a significant cost. Between $400,000 and $600,000 have been spent annually for the past two decades, and with significant shifts in funding for the shelter, we had to look for an alternative way to help those in need with far fewer dollars.”

The Department of Veteran Affairs provided nearly two-thirds of the Sheridan Community Shelter’s budget through the Grant Per Diem program for veterans that VOA also operated in the Sheridan Community Shelter, but that program will end in September.

“We have known that the Grant Per Diem program was going to be changing and have been working with our remaining funders and the faith community to use our expertise in homeless services to find a solution that allows us to continue to be a source of hope for those less fortunate,” Holsinger explained. “The need in our community is still great, and we are striving to provide a program that we can be proud of, a program that we believe will be the solution for those struggling with homelessness in our community.”

Holsinger went on to say, “Volunteers of America desperately needs the continued support of Sheridan County, the city of Sheridan, several foundations and all of those individual donors who have and will continue to support homeless services in the Sheridan community.”

Volunteers of America has worked with the city and county, as well as the faith community, to be sure the transition from a community shelter to a homeless outreach program is seamless and provides for the needs of the community.

“The Board of Directors is focused on providing the best solution possible within the available resources,” said Barb Skelton, Chairman of the Board for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. “We fully believe the new homeless outreach program serves those individuals who need a hand up.”

“If you or someone you know is struggling with homelessness, we are still here to help,” Holsinger said. “Call us at (307) 672-0475, or come by our offices at 1876 S. Sheridan Ave. in Sheridan to begin working with a case manager on an individualized housing plan.”