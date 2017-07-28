Violence prevention efforts continue

SHERIDAN — Regional agencies continue to collaborate on primary prevention efforts for violence in the community despite disappearing funds and a continuing negative stigma regarding conversations about abuse.

Jody Sanborn, a prevention specialist for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, conducted a two-day training sponsored by Sheridan’s Compass Center for Families that explored the root issues often leading to violence and how primary prevention enables communities to start eliminating violence.

Some of those root issues, or risk factors for violent behavior, include low cohesion, social isolation, lack of social support and lack of economic opportunities and unemployment.

Questions posed by health professionals and victim advocates related to violence prevention and post-event counseling included: Where do I start? Where are the resources available in the community? How can we use what we’ve learned today to help ourselves and our community?

From the start

Efforts to stop violence before it happens became a focus in 1985 when the surgeon general focused on post and preventative care for victims of violence in a workshop.

“Our focus will be squarely on how the health professions might provide better care for victims of violence and also how they might contribute to the prevention of violence,” C. Everett Koop said when he was surgeon general of the U.S. Public Health Service in 1985.

At the workshop, Koop said it was clear that the medicine, nursing, psychology and social service professions have been slow in developing a response to violence.

“As a result, we are not sure if the estimated 4 million victims of violence this year will receive the very best care possible,” Koop said.

In 2004, funding allowed for the development of national programming in the U.S. Since that time, agencies have established violence prevention programs and created data-gathering processes.

De-funded

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey was developed in 1990 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor priority health risk behaviors that contribute markedly to the leading causes of death, disability and social problems among youth and adults in the United States, the Wyoming Department of Education website said. Wyoming began participating in the YRBS survey in 1995 to help assess the risk behaviors established during childhood and early adolescents.

Sanborn said the Wyoming Legislature passed legislation two years ago disallowing the nationally-allocated funds for the YRBS from being accepted by the state of Wyoming. The most recent data the state will have dates back to 2015 unless legislators once again allow those funds to flow into the state.

“We no longer have data on that until the legislators decide to fund it again,” Sanborn said.

Those data collections help members of the CDC and other health organizations like Sheridan’s local Advocacy and Resource Center and Compass Center for Families determine what risk behaviors tend to lead to intentional or unintentional injuries and aid in primary prevention efforts.

Comparing statistics

CDC’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey reported data from 2010-2012 that one in four women and one in nine men were victims of contact sexual violence, physical violence and or stalking by an intimate partner with a negative impact such as injury, fear, concern for safety, needing services.

The Sheridan Police Department reported 100 violent incidents through CrimeReports since July 28, 2016.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reported that in Wyoming, 2,592 domestic violence incidents were reported to law enforcement. Fifty-six percent of those reported incidents resulted in arrests. On a single day in 2014, Wyoming domestic violence programs served 279 victims.

Community backing

Sheridan is host to several agencies that work together to stop violence. The Compass Center for Families helps advance family-centered, child-focused positive relationships. Compass executive director Susan Carr also heavily promotes and supports the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. The coalition, which started as a smaller group of individuals tracking violence statistics and finding help for victims now opens up to anyone looking to start the conversation about violence and help their communities with prevention efforts.

“We’re at the very beginning phase (of prevention) with the coalition,” Carr said.

The Advocacy and Resource Center serves as a safe place for those faced with trauma and helps connect others to resources available in Sheridan County.

“Prevention is increasing the good stuff to decrease the bad stuff,” Sanborn said to the group. “You’re not always going to know the right thing or say the right thing.”

Sanborn shared examples of how to begin prevention, including strengthening individual knowledge and skills through community education programs. Compass hosts parenting classes for those who find themselves in court and are at risk for getting their children taken away.

Sanborn charged the group with working to reach the root of violence and continuing to come together to share resources to help eliminate violence.