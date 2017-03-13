Veteran town hall planned for Tuesday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System will host a veteran town hall from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the VAHCS auditorium.

All veterans and those who care and advocate for veterans in the community are invited to attend the quarterly event.

Dr. Kathy Berger, interim medical center director, will provide a brief update on the local VA health care system and accept questions from those in attendance.

Representatives from the VA Choice program contractor Health Net, veterans benefits administration, suicide prevention program, transitional care management program, patient education, enrollment/eligibility office and patient advocates will also be available to answer questions.

For more information, email the VAHCS public affairs office at shepublicaffairs@va.gov or call 675-3262.

The Sheridan VAHCS is located at 1898 Fort Road.