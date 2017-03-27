Veinbergs hosts backyard beekeeping workshop

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery in Sheridan hosts frequent and free workshops, giving garden and outdoor enthusiasts the chance to learn about different activities.

Landon’s landscape manager, Pete Veinbergs, conducted two workshops Sunday, including one that focused on personal beekeeping.

Veinbergs’ father raised bees along with an apple orchard in Michigan.

“I haven’t kept bees since I was 10 years old,” Veinbergs said during the workshop. “It’s always been something that I’ve enjoyed.”

A big fan of honeycomb, he researched types of hives and best locations to host the hives. Veinbergs brought his top bar hive to show the group of around 30 attendees how he housed his bees. The top bar hive makes honeycomb removal simple and serves as a less invasive way of retrieving honeycomb.

Veinbergs reiterated the importance of beehive placement during the workshop, noting that his backyard beehive sits with enough room to move completely around it and allows the morning sunlight to reach it throughout the year.

“Bees must have a body temperature around 95 degrees Fahrenheit to fly,” Veinbergs’ handout reads. “They gain this heat from the sun, or generate it themselves by vibrating their flight muscles rapidly.”

With morning sun warming bees in the hive, the amount of energy spent warming up their flight muscles is minimized.

Veinbergs constructed his hive by hand, but said several kits are available online for those interested in creating a hive in the backyard. He advised that although the city currently has no ordinance for keeping bees within city limits, the city clerk said to remain aware of the nuisance ordinance that covers animals.

Veinbergs reminded workshop attendees to make surrounding neighbors aware of any beekeeping pursuit.