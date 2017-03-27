WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Veinbergs hosts backyard beekeeping workshop


Courtesy photo | Creative Commons Pete Veinbergs conducted a workshop Sunday at Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery about how to start and maintain a backyard beehive. Veinbergs father was a beekeeper in Michigan until Veinbergs was 10 years old.

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery in Sheridan hosts frequent and free workshops, giving garden and outdoor enthusiasts the chance to learn about different activities.

Landon’s landscape manager, Pete Veinbergs, conducted two workshops Sunday, including one that focused on personal beekeeping.

Veinbergs’ father raised bees along with an apple orchard in Michigan.

“I haven’t kept bees since I was 10 years old,” Veinbergs said during the workshop. “It’s always been something that I’ve enjoyed.”

A big fan of honeycomb, he researched types of hives and best locations to host the hives. Veinbergs brought his top bar hive to show the group of around 30 attendees how he housed his bees. The top bar hive makes honeycomb removal simple and serves as a less invasive way of retrieving honeycomb.

Veinbergs reiterated the importance of beehive placement during the workshop, noting that his backyard beehive sits with enough room to move completely around it and allows the morning sunlight to reach it throughout the year.

“Bees must have a body temperature around 95 degrees Fahrenheit to fly,” Veinbergs’ handout reads. “They gain this heat from the sun, or generate it themselves by vibrating their flight muscles rapidly.”

With morning sun warming bees in the hive, the amount of energy spent warming up their flight muscles is minimized.

Veinbergs constructed his hive by hand, but said several kits are available online for those interested in creating a hive in the backyard. He advised that although the city currently has no ordinance for keeping bees within city limits, the city clerk said to remain aware of the nuisance ordinance that covers animals.

Veinbergs reminded workshop attendees to make surrounding neighbors aware of any beekeeping pursuit.

 

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.
My Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profile

Ashleigh Fox

Government/Cops/Courts Reporter
Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the government, cops and courts reporter. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles, CA. Before working in Sheridan, she worked as a sports editor for the Sidney Herald in Sidney, MT. Email Ashleigh at: ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..