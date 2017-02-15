Vegetables, on the side

I’ve been collecting what I think are exceptional recipes that are mainly vegetables or that incorporate vegetables into what would ordinarily not be considered a vegetable dish.

This slaw recipe is really tasty and not overly spicy. I love coleslaw in almost all of its forms and usually add sliced spring onions or diced red or yellow pepper if I have some on hand.

Asian Slaw

Whisk together 1/3 cup rice vinegar, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, 2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger, 1 teaspoon Asian chili-garlic sauce, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, fresh cilantro to taste or 1 tablespoon dried cilantro.

Whisk together and pour over package of tricolor coleslaw mix.

These biscuits are a savory, delicious version of the staple.

Veggie Skillet Biscuits

1/2 small zucchini (3 oz)

1 small stalk broccoli (3 oz)

stem trimmed and peeled, florets broken apart

1 small carrot (3 oz)

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup cold butter, cut into small pieces

2/3 cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar

1 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon butter, melted

Flaked sea salt

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Use a box grater to shred zucchini, broccoli stem and carrot onto cutting board. Using a chef’s knife, give the shredded vegetables and broccoli florets a quick chop. You should have 2 cups vegetables total). Transfer vegetables to a medium bowl. Toss in 1/4 cup flour: set aside.

2. In a large bowl stir together the remaining flour, the baking powder, baking soda, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. With a pastry blender or your fingers, cut in butter until pieces resemble coarse crumbs. Fold in the vegetable mixture and the cheese. Gently stir in the yogurt until the mixture is moistened. In the bowl gently knead until it comes together as a dough.

3. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface. Pat the dough to a 1 1/4-inch thickness. Using 2 1/2-inch diameter cookie cutter or glass, cut dough into rounds, flouring cutter between each cut. Repeat with scraps.

4. Arrange biscuits in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet.* Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until golden. Brush with melted butter. Sprinkle with sea salt. Cool slightly before serving.

Makes 9 biscuits. 281 calories each.

(Source: Better Homes & Gardens)

* I didn’t use a skillet. Instead a parchment lined baking sheet.

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.