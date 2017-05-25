UW students honored during nursing convocation ceremony

SHERIDAN — Fourteen University of Wyoming nursing students were honored for their various contributions during the recent nursing convocation ceremony, which took place May 12 in the College of Arts and Sciences auditorium.

Drew Adriaens, of Sheridan, was the recipient of the Rudolph “Rudy” and Louise Anselmi and Jeri Kirk Family Trust Nursing Scholarship for demonstrating leadership and responsibility. This scholarship was established by Rudolph Anselmi, who was instrumental in sponsoring the legislation that authorized the establishment of the UW School of Nursing in 1951. The leadership award is one of the many ways Anselmi supported the school and is presented in memory of his wife, Louise.