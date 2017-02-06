WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
UW releases names of students on President’s, Provost’s honor rolls
SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming lists 19 students from Sheridan County on the 2016 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Students named to the President’s Honor Roll are:
Banner — Elianna Paninos
Big Horn — Maxon J. Lube
Clearmont — Sara M. Ellingrod
Ranchester — Sarah Elizabeth Maze
Sheridan — Drew Richard Adriaens, Kayla Rachelle Bowie, Lachlan P. Brennan, Brittney A. Buckler, Zach W. Campbell, Sarah M. Forister, Taylor J. Gardner, Marissa E. Hegy, Naveed Khan, Joseph J. Klebba, Megan Myers, Tyler E. Myers, Janika R. Sweeney, Rachel L. Wood, Kayla D. Woodward
The University of Wyoming lists 21 students from Sheridan County on the 2016 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll. The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Students named to the Provost’s Honor Roll are:
Ranchester — Benjamin E. Weaver
Sheridan — Alexa L. Blare, Bailie Ann Dannels, Rachel Anne Driscoll, Jennifer Epperson, Teara M. Gass, Kelsey R. Grant, Kelly E. Hahn, Ashley D. Handley, Morgan M. Jacobs, Amy Doreen Korri, Cassandra L. Mullins, Kathy G. Owen, Benjamin W. Phillips, Carly A. Rapp, Chrystal L. Rhone, Holly Michelle Ritterbush, Sarah Katherine Salveson, Tommi E. Taylor, Rachael E. Trueblood, Jamie L. Yellowtail
Editor’s note: These lists are being republished due to an error in the information provided by the University of Wyoming.
