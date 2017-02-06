UW releases names of students on President’s, Provost’s honor rolls

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming lists 19 students from Sheridan County on the 2016 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Students named to the President’s Honor Roll are:

Banner — Elianna Paninos

Big Horn — Maxon J. Lube

Clearmont — Sara M. Ellingrod

Ranchester — Sarah Elizabeth Maze

Sheridan — Drew Richard Adriaens, Kayla Rachelle Bowie, Lachlan P. Brennan, Brittney A. Buckler, Zach W. Campbell, Sarah M. Forister, Taylor J. Gardner, Marissa E. Hegy, Naveed Khan, Joseph J. Klebba, Megan Myers, Tyler E. Myers, Janika R. Sweeney, Rachel L. Wood, Kayla D. Woodward

The University of Wyoming lists 21 students from Sheridan County on the 2016 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll. The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Students named to the Provost’s Honor Roll are:

Ranchester — Benjamin E. Weaver

Sheridan — Alexa L. Blare, Bailie Ann Dannels, Rachel Anne Driscoll, Jennifer Epperson, Teara M. Gass, Kelsey R. Grant, Kelly E. Hahn, Ashley D. Handley, Morgan M. Jacobs, Amy Doreen Korri, Cassandra L. Mullins, Kathy G. Owen, Benjamin W. Phillips, Carly A. Rapp, Chrystal L. Rhone, Holly Michelle Ritterbush, Sarah Katherine Salveson, Tommi E. Taylor, Rachael E. Trueblood, Jamie L. Yellowtail

Editor’s note: These lists are being republished due to an error in the information provided by the University of Wyoming.