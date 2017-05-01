UW names Ranchester student ‘outstanding graduating woman’

RANCHESTER — Sarah Maze, of Ranchester, is the recipient of the Rosemarie Martha Spitaleri Award as the University of Wyoming’s outstanding graduating woman.

The award, established in 1964, recognizes Maze for exhibiting the finest leadership, academic integrity and citizenship qualities. She will graduate May 12 with dual degrees in physiology and Spanish, with minors in neuroscience and the Honors Program.

Anthony Farmer, of Cheyenne, received the Tobin Award, honoring the outstanding graduating man.

Maze, the daughter of Meg and Tim Maze, graduated in 2013 as Tongue River High School’s valedictorian. She points out that her first class as a freshman at UW had 150 students, more than the entire population of her high school class.

“That first day, the professor looked right at me in the third row and recognized me from my campus visit. ‘Sarah,’ he exclaimed, ‘So glad you decided to come to UW,’” Maze recalled. “From that moment, I have always felt like an integral part of the Cowboy family. This university has a spirit unlike any other, and I am honored to contribute to a legacy so storied and proud.”

Maze’s decision to study physiology at UW will lead into her becoming a physician. She has been accepted into UW’s WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho) medical program.

“Not only did Sarah earn this opportunity, she was accepted at every medical school she interviewed with,” said Katie Watson, UW admissions assistant director.

Maze said conducting experiments with food coloring and water in her father’s science lab, synthesizing banana flavoring compound in UW’s organic chemistry lab and completing solo neurosurgery procedures on Bengalese finches as an undergraduate researcher deepened her passion for learning.

Since her freshman year, Maze has been involved with Associated Students of UW student organization; Alpha Epsilon Delta; Phi Beta Kappa; Freshman Senate; Iron Skull; Catholics on Campus; Sigma Delta Pi national Spanish honorary; and Mortar Board. Sarah also has received EPSCoR (Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research) and INBRE (IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence) funding for her research in UW Associate Professor Johnathan Prather’s neuroscience research lab.

“Sarah is a truly delightful young woman. She is at ease with herself and brings that ease to every interaction that she has,” said Meg Flanigan, UW Department of Zoology and Physiology senior lecturer. “She is gentle, humorous, energetic and mature beyond her years. The combination of her academic excellence and her personality and temperament makes for a truly outstanding student.”

Maze said it has been an honor to give back to UW, a place that has given her so much.