UW looking to extend its presence in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — A drive from Sheridan to Laramie takes nearly five hours, 331 miles and crosses through five counties.

But officials at the University of Wyoming are looking to shorten that distance and instill in residents statewide a greater sense of connection to the school.

Since Dr. Laurie Nichols took over as the president of the University of Wyoming, UW officials have made an effort to reach out more frequently and effectively to outlying communities, including Sheridan.

“I think what you are seeing is Dr. Nichols leadership as it relates to trying to be strategic in how the university can be more effective in the state,” said UW trustee Michelle Sullivan.

UW has long had a presence in Sheridan.

For more than 50 years, UW facilities and staff have been stationed in Sheridan County to offer programs and classes. However, many say that presence is not always visible.

The university has outreach centers at all community college districts and in Jackson, and many UW officials see those programs as essential for maintaining the university’s relationships with state residents.

Approximately 300 students take courses out of Sheridan’s outreach center, and that number has remained steady over the last several years, according to UW Northeast Regional Center Academic Coordinator Dawn Kiesel.

“Year after year, people don’t realize that we are UW in your hometown,” Kiesel said. “UW is everywhere, not just in Laramie.”

UW is the state’s only statewide school.

“It’s our state university — it’s what we have in Wyoming,” said Becky Johnston, an office associate with the Sheridan UW outreach school. “It helps keep people aware of what opportunities are out there for them.”

Sheridan College allows the university to showcase many of its programs, which in turn helps UW recruit students from the area.

Dr. Paul Flesher, a professor of religious studies at UW, was one of the instructors who made the trip to Sheridan College for the most recent Saturday U event, which brings UW instructors to communities for one day of free lectures. The topics vary from bird interactions and international law to 20th century literature.

Flesher said he wouldn’t call programs like Saturday U recruitment tools, but a way to show outlying communities the university’s offerings.

“Everything that we do is to try to give an indication of the role of the university in the life of the state, and that means enriching the lives of the (residents) in the state,” Flesher said.

Recently, the university has been on a fact-finding mission, developing ways it can connect with the state and better the university as a result.

In August 2016, UW officials announced the launch of their strategic planning process. As part of the process, university officials reached out to Sheridan and other communities through a series of town halls and other meetings to gather feedback.

The strategic plan, which is currently being drafted by university employees, centers around a five-year mission to improve academics at the university and spur economic development, among other goals.

“One of the things that I think we’ve talked about is the fact that as the only four-year institution in the state, we are both the flagship research institution in the state and the only land-grant institution. …It’s really important to have that connection and communication to communities in Wyoming,” Sullivan said.

A draft strategic plan has yet to be released, however, officials aim to implement the plan in the 2017-18 fiscal year, with finalization of the plan expected this fall.

Reaching out to communities can be especially important for the university during tough economic times as the school seeks higher enrollment. Nichols has said one of her priorities is to keep Wyoming high school students in the state after graduation.

So far, there have been some obstacles. According to a matriculation study for the Sheridan High School class of 2016, 48 percent of the students who went to a four-year institution after high school chose to go to an out-of-state school.

After the November meeting with SCSD2 officials, Nichols told The Sheridan Press that the university is “admitting students, but we are not recruiting them,” adding that she hopes to change that. She also told audience members at the December listening sessions in Sheridan that once students leave the state for school, they are unlikely to return after graduation.

Sullivan said she believes that more outreach efforts can help change that.

Dr. Richard Hall, vice president for academic affairs at Sheridan College, said UW’s efforts to have a greater presence in northern Wyoming couldn’t have come at a better time.

“As more and more jobs require degrees and training beyond high school, the ability to serve students right here is important,” Hall said. “The university is a mission-critical partner for us, and we certainly appreciate all they do.”