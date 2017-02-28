UW law team wins top regional moot court competition

SHERIDAN — An all-Cowboy State University of Wyoming College of Law team recently took top honors in the annual Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition, one of six regional competitions held nationwide.

The UW team last week competed in the Rocky Mountain Regional round at the University of Denver Sturm School of Law. The team — composed entirely of Wyoming students — swept the competition, while also taking home individual honors. Students were judged on oral and written presentations to determine the overall winner. UW students swept the top three awards in the competition.

It is the first time that a UW student-led team has ever won first place in the international competition at the regional level.

UW College of Law students competing in the regional competition were Allison Connell and David Demic, both from Sheridan; Kristina Mireles of Newcastle; Brandon Rosty of Casper; and Ian Smith of Jackson.

They used their knowledge of water law, natural resources and international law to dominate the competition with a perfect 7-0 record against such schools as New York University School of Law, the University of Kansas School of Law and the SJ Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah.

The Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition is the world’s largest moot court competition, with participants from nearly 90 countries representing more than 550 law schools competing.

The UW team now advances to the White & Case International Rounds in Washington, D.C., in April where team members will compete against other qualifiers from around the world. The weeklong event culminates with the Jessup Cup World Championship Round.