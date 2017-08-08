UW hosts local students for camp

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming this summer welcomed 80 eighth- through 11th-grade students to campus to explore health care-related fields during the seventh annual Wyoming Area Health Education Center Health Care Careers Summer Camp. During the camp, students participated in hands-on activities and attended presentations. They learned about career requirements and job opportunities for careers in fields such as medicine, nursing, optometry, pharmacy, radiography, speech-language pathology and dentistry.

AHEC Director Marivern Easton said rural states like Wyoming face a critical shortage of health care workers.

“This health career exploration camp is part of the Wyoming Area Health Education Center’s mission to improve the supply and distribution of the Wyoming health care workforce by providing this opportunity for high school students to learn about the numerous career options available in the health care field,” she said in a press release.

“Current need and predicted shortages in medicine, nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and a wide variety of ancillary medical positions require that we identify early and help support students interested in health care careers,” Easton added. “Our future Wyoming health care workforce, particularly in the more rural parts of the state, will most likely be composed of persons who were born and/or educated in Wyoming. We hope that many of these campers will decide to pursue a health care career and return or remain in Wyoming.”

Seventy-eight of the campers were from Wyoming.

Local students who participated included Sophia Destefano and Bailey Dodge of Sheridan.