UW to host open house in Sheridan


SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming will host an open house on March 7 from 2-6 p.m. in Sheridan.

The open house will take place at the UW Northeast Regional Center, located at 3401 Coffeen Ave.

All are welcome to learn about UW’s role in the community.

Those with questions may contact Dawn Kiesel or Becky Johnston at 672-8737.

For additional information and to register for prizes, see facebook.com/UWyoOutreach or bit.ly.uwstatewideopenhouse.

 

