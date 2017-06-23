UW Extension to host preservation workshops

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming Extension will host a series of home food preservation workshops this summer.

Each session will highlight tools and techniques as well as up-to-date recommendations for safety.

Class sizes are limited, so those planning to attend are asked to register to reserve a space. Each class costs $10 per person, or you can sign up for all three for $25. Scholarships are available.

Classes will take place June 26 (fermenting and dehydrating vegetables and fruits), July 24 (water-bath and steam canning) and Aug. 28 (pressure canning) from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Watt Agriculture Center.

The center is located at 3401 Coffeen Ave.

For additional information or to register, contact Kentz Willis at 674-2980 or kwillis3@uwyo.edu.