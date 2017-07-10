UW Extension receives 100-year weather service award

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension Center received the 100 year Honored Institution Award from the National Weather Service Volunteer Observer Program Friday at the UW Watt Agriculture Building.

Jeffrey Zimmerman said the location has been taking temperature and precipitation observations without any break in reporting over the past century. Zimmerman is the U.S. Department of Commerce National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief of operations and decision support division.

He said the data collected helps researchers understand how climate and environment has evolved over time in the area. The data collected at the Wyarno-based station is one component in the Historical Climate Network database, which has quantified national- and regional-scale temperature changes from 1,218 observing stations in the conterminous United States since 1987.

While the office moved from Wyarno into town, Zimmerman said the measuring tools have not, which is what makes the Wyarno station unique.

NOAA observation program lead Larry Dooley said this consistency is down to the placement of rain gauges, which he said photos show have been in the same spot since 1916.

“It’s important because that one’s data can’t be questioned,” Dooley said.

“It’s very important in the climate models because that one’s been right there, nothing has changed since back in the 1970s; we went from a mercury thermometer to the same thermometer that’s sitting right there right now.”

According to the press release, the station officially started recording daily weather observations March 1, 1917, and has taken more than 38,000 daily observations over the course of the century.

It says unless in the event of a total equipment failure, a daily observation has never been missed.

Zimmerman said the UW Wyarno station is one of 43 locations in Wyoming that has been recording data for 100 years and one of 200 similar locations across the West.

“We have a rich history of temperature and precipitation across this country and obviously the folks here are part of that rich history,” Zimmerman said.

The press release says some of the data collected include the area’s extreme temperatures of 44 degrees below zero and a high of 109 degrees in July 2002. Additionally, the average precipitation since 1948 is 13.25 inches, making it a dry region and the area’s maximum daily snowfall was 17 inches in March 2011.

UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources associate dean of research Dr. Bret Hess accepted the award Friday.

“It is a great honor to receive this recognition,” Hess said. “I am a firm believer that we provide excellent service and it’s been a wonderful partnership over the years.”

Hess said he hopes the university research and extension center can take advantage of more opportunities with updated technology as its staff members continues their work.

“We’re very glad to continue that service and look forward to another 100 years to providing weather information,” Hess said.