WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
UW Extension to host ‘Real Food’ classes
SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming Extension in Sheridan will host a series of classes on “Real Food” in March and April.
The classes will take place from March 23 to April 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Watt Agriculture Center, room 131.
Instructors Kentz Willis and Vicki Hayman will teach attendees to reduce packaged/processed foods and added sugar, plan meals and read labels to decipher ingredient lists.
Attendees will receive a cookbook, handouts, weekly food samples and new ideas and skills.
The enrollment deadline for the classes is March 16.
For more information, call 674-2980 or kwillis3@uwyo.edu.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Commissioners discuss Ramaco mine, research facility - March 8, 2017
- UW Extension to host ‘Real Food’ classes - March 8, 2017
- Tickets for FAB Women’s Conference now on sale - March 8, 2017