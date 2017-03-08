UW Extension to host ‘Real Food’ classes

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming Extension in Sheridan will host a series of classes on “Real Food” in March and April.

The classes will take place from March 23 to April 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Watt Agriculture Center, room 131.

Instructors Kentz Willis and Vicki Hayman will teach attendees to reduce packaged/processed foods and added sugar, plan meals and read labels to decipher ingredient lists.

Attendees will receive a cookbook, handouts, weekly food samples and new ideas and skills.

The enrollment deadline for the classes is March 16.

For more information, call 674-2980 or kwillis3@uwyo.edu.