Utility maintenance crew responds to water main leak

SHERIDAN — Utility maintenance crews responded to a leak on the 20-inch water main in Big Goose Valley early Sunday.

City of Sheridan Utilities Division Manager Dan Roberts said water treatment staff discovered and notified the city that the Big Goose clearwell was losing water just after midnight Sunday morning.

“That water level was dropping abnormally fast,” Roberts said, “and so usually that’s a sign that we’ve got a big leak somewhere.”

Roberts said the rupture was about 1 mile east of the Big Goose water plant. He said the water line comes into town, across the airport and serves a large number of Sheridan Area Water Supply customers.

He also said the main crosses private property, which makes identifying leaks in these areas more difficult.

Roberts said the PVC pipe ruptured at a joint, and when PVC cracks, it’s usually a larger leak.

“PVC pipe, it doesn’t explode, but it cracks almost to the same magnitude,” Roberts said, adding that the joint basically blew apart and cracked down the pipe a ways.

Roberts said crews arrived early Sunday morning and were able to shut off a main line valve both to the east of the break and at the plant to isolate and fix the damage.

He said a handful of people in the Rapid Creek area were without water Sunday, and some near Beckton Hall Road experienced low pressure, but overall few were affected by the rupture. By about 3 p.m., Roberts said, the pipe was fixed and had started recharging to get water back to residents.

“Twenty-inch water line puts out a tremendous amount of water and it makes a big mess in the process,” Roberts said. “And they just did an amazing job getting it shut down and getting it repaired and getting people back on line.”

SAWS Joint Powers Board Project Manager Dan Coughlin said large ruptures like this are rare, and noted the conditions utility maintenance crews undergo in these situations to repair such leaks.

“This UM staff is one of the best and most professional I have known,” Coughlin said. “The city of Sheridan and SAWSJPB customers should know what they do to make the customers’ lifestyle possible (regarding) water and sewer.”