USFS seeks alternative uses for Burgess Junction

SHERIDAN — For the first time since it closed in 2012, Burgess Junction Visitor Center will open for the 2017 season — but its fate after that remains uncertain.

Bighorn National Forest recreation program manager Dave McKee said the nearly 23-year-old center will open this summer while the USFS reconstructs trails at the Shell Falls Interpretive Site.

After that, though, he said the future of Burgess depends on the USFS finding an alternative use for the center.

McKee said in past years they’ve put out a prospectus that describes the center with the hopes of someone submitting a suitable proposal for a different, appropriate, use for the facility.

“When we put out the prospectus we kind of left it open ended,” McKee said, “and didn’t, like I said, didn’t like any of the viable proposals.”

The visitor center closed for the season in 2012 and hasn’t reopened since due to declining budgets for the facility.

McKee said the USFS had to make a choice then — does it maintain two functioning visitor centers and decrease its presence of staff in the field, or does it close a center and better assist visitors in the field?

“We decided to do the latter and make sure we have at least one visitors center running at Shell Falls and then maintain our ground presence,” McKee said.

Bighorn National Forest Public Affairs Specialist Susan Douglas said that while they’re open to a wide range of opportunities, there are some restrictions on the use of the facility.

“(It) has to be appropriate,” Douglas said. “It can’t be a bar or a restaurant, it has to be something to do with education or outdoor recreation.”

McKee added that restrictions could include prohibiting extensive additional development like new buildings or storage tanks for gas sales. He said another option they’d be excited to back is a nonprofit to operate Burgess — if there was enough community concern to form one.

“Not as a commercial venture per se,” McKee said, “but as an opportunity to continue our education and providing forest information like we did when it was open. That would be a wonderful thing.”

McKee said that when looking at proposals for what would be a special use permit, he’s looking at three main components: plan of operation, financial capability and a demonstration of technical capability.

He said the USFS is open to discussing any opportunity for the facility, whether it be as a for profit, enterprise or nonprofit venture.

McKee said the next option is the USGS create a plan to rent the facility itself for reunions and other events, similar to other rental sites like Muddy Guard Cabin or Sheep Mountain Lookout.

If that option fails, though, the future looks bleak for Burgess.

“If nobody comes forward and we can’t put together a viable business plan to operate the site…then you have to start looking at decommission,” McKee said. “So I would say after this year we’ll be at a real crossroads at the future of that facility.”