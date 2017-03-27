WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

USFS reminds snowmobilers to respect regulations


SHERIDAN — As winter turns to spring, Bighorn National Forest managers reminded snowmobilers that over-snow travel is allowed only when at least 6 inches of snow cover the ground and over-snow travel is not causing resource damage.

“Warmer daytime temperatures and rainfall are accelerating snowmelt and causing very wet conditions in the forest,” forest supervisor Bill Bass said in a press release. “Riding with the track touching the ground causes serious damage to soil and vegetation, which can take decades to recover.”

Over-snow travel on fewer than 6 inches of snow and/or causing resource damage is a violation of federal regulations punishable by fines ranging from $200 up to $10,000 and six months imprisonment depending on the severity of the offense.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..