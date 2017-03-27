WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
USFS reminds snowmobilers to respect regulations
SHERIDAN — As winter turns to spring, Bighorn National Forest managers reminded snowmobilers that over-snow travel is allowed only when at least 6 inches of snow cover the ground and over-snow travel is not causing resource damage.
“Warmer daytime temperatures and rainfall are accelerating snowmelt and causing very wet conditions in the forest,” forest supervisor Bill Bass said in a press release. “Riding with the track touching the ground causes serious damage to soil and vegetation, which can take decades to recover.”
Over-snow travel on fewer than 6 inches of snow and/or causing resource damage is a violation of federal regulations punishable by fines ranging from $200 up to $10,000 and six months imprisonment depending on the severity of the offense.
