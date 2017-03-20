WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
USFS, Dayton firefighters respond to fire in Tongue River Canyon
SHERIDAN — The weekend’s warm weather meant an early start to wildfire season. Crews responded to a human-caused fire in Tongue River Canyon on Sunday.
U.S. Forest Service public affairs specialist Susan Douglas said the fire was located on a dry south slope about 2 miles west of the forest boundary in the canyon and reached 30 acres in size.
Four USFS firefighters responded to the fire, which burned in timber and grass. Volunteers from the Dayton Fire Department also responded.
The fire was reported by a hiker at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday. USFS officials have asked hikers to avoid the area as an investigation into the cause of the fire is completed. Anyone with information is also asked to contact the USFS in Sheridan at 674-2600.
