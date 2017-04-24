USFS, Antelope Butte discuss partnership

SHERIDAN — The Burgess Junction Visitor Center will open for the 2017 summer season, but it may include a new partnership.

During the Forest Service Green Drinks gathering April 18, recreation staff officer Dave McKee said the agency is waiting on federal approval on a Participating Agreement for Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area to partner with the USFS at Burgess.

He said Antelope Butte will help sell merchandise and focus on environmental education.

Antelope Butte Foundation President Mark Weitz said the opportunity fell into the nonprofit’s lap about a month ago. Burgess will be open for the season while Shell Falls Interpretive Site closes for trail reconstruction.

“It works well with our mission because we can actually start doing things other than, you know, be refurbishing a facility,” Weitz said, “which we can also do parallel.”

Weitz said if the agreement is approved, the nonprofit plans to facilitate recreation like mountain biking, fly fishing and hiking and have already started talking with different fishing and biking shops.

He also said the group is working on scheduling local artisans like leather workers, falconers, members of the Crow Nation and photographers, to display their art and give lectures and demonstrations. He said it’s not a full program yet, as it’s been a quick turnaround on the project.

Weitz said ABF is also working with the University of Wyoming Conservation Corps, which will supply three summer employees. He said the interns, who will receive college credit, are part of a turnkey arrangement that includes all insurance in the contract.

“It’s a great opportunity to build job skills for the youth and to work with the University of Wyoming Conservation Corps,” Weitz said.

Right now, Weitz said he’s planning to schedule events on Saturdays, but will observe tourist traffic and interest level and adjust accordingly. He said there’s potential for Antelope Butte to take on a more full-time role at Burgess and for it to be something Sheridan Travel and Tourism incorporates in their advertising.

“This summer will be a little bit experimental,” Weitz said. “But I think in the future… this will be the sort of thing that Sheridan Travel and Tourism could have on their website so we could schedule it around buses.”

He also said the nonprofit is putting together a survey to learn how many tourists come and what they’re looking for in the summer. He said the most recent data is from the 1990s.

One of the main goals with this endeavor, Weitz said, is to make the mountains more than a rest stop.

“If we offer things to them,” Weitz said, “if we have marked trails, would we get tourists to stop and go mountain biking or hiking? Or would they stop at the fishing stop? So we’re going to learn a lot this summer.”

If approved, Weitz said Antelope Butte plans to begin working at the visitor center Memorial Day weekend and keep it open through Labor Day.

He said it’s important to use the visitors centers and that this summer’s plan would not only be a win for the entities involved, but also a win for tourists and the local economy.

“People will stop,” Weitz said, “and if people stop and they don’t just drive through, they’re gonna get turned on to the Bighorns. It’s as simple as that.”

In addition to representatives from Antelope Butte, the USFS will have staff on site throughout the summer.