Use it or lose it: Unused bed dates translate to lost dollars for juvenile justice

SHERIDAN – Numbers for probation and inpatient treatment participants decreased within Sheridan County’s juvenile justice department in comparison to past years, reports given by office employees indicate.

Low probation,

diversion numbers

During its Jan. 24 meeting, the Sheridan County Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board discussed the decreased numbers in probation. Juvenile probation officer Jennifer Palser reported 23 juveniles on probation in December, as opposed to numbers typically reaching into the mid-30s.

“Not much changed with the trends or anything like that,” Palser said. “Still, substance use offenses are top on the list, then we have criminal contempt, shoplifting…then status offenses.”

Two participants out of both circuit and district courts currently work with Russ Fleming in the diversion program, a typical number for that aspect of juvenile justice.

The recidivism rate for the diversion program remains incredibly low, sitting at around 10 percent, juvenile justice administrator Dan Lindley said. The diversion program also allows for juveniles not to appear in court around 90 percent of the time, cutting down on court time.

Bed dates for higher rates

The juvenile justice office contracts out with Milestones Youth Home, an inpatient treatment facility through Volunteers of America Northern Rockies in Sheridan each year. A yearlong contract gives juvenile justice discounted rates for beds with Milestones, paying only $100 per bed per night as opposed to $125 per bed per night if paid for without a yearlong contract. Typically, this works well for juvenile justice as inpatient treatment continues as a positive alternative to jail time for juveniles. However, this year the juvenile justice office reported no use in December and only 25 beds utilized since the beginning of its contract year in July 2016.

Juvenile Justice paid $21,000 for 210 bed dates in the current contract year. The trouble with contracting with Milestones remains the “use it or lose it” system.

“We have a challenge each year in trying to project how many we’re going to use,” Lindley said. “For our contract, we have a use it or lose it so that we don’t get any money back from Milestones if we don’t meet that number, which is a good thing that we’re not meeting that number, but we’re trying to budget appropriately, also.”

Chairman Tom Ringley suggested utilizing Milestones for more than just short-term inpatient care, possibly opening the facility up to use for 48-hour holds.

“Is there another way to do business to serve everybody?” Ringley asked.

Lindley will meet with Todd Richins this week to discuss further plans with the VOA.

Welcoming new members

The board welcomed the newest employee with the juvenile justice office, Maureen Hattervig. Hattervig serves as the therapist for adult drug court and started work with the group on Jan. 9 after working for the VOA for more than 10 years. Shane Haynes joined as the Clearmont representative for the board and newly-elected Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller came on as the city representative, bringing along the asset of past experience in law enforcement. The board reappointed Tom Ringley to chair and Warren Mischke to vice chair.

Upcoming meetings

The Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board will meet again in February, but at that time will discuss the option of meeting less frequently.