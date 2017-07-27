Unplug helps kids experience life beyond technology

SHERIDAN — After more than a year of collaboration between the Sheridan Community Land Trust and Science Kids, Unplug continues to provide children and families in Sheridan County with opportunities to spend time together without the distraction of technology.

The two entities first came together to host classes for children. The success of the classes pushed them to begin Unplug events last May.

“Back in 2013-2015, they had one week where there was an activity after school every day,” Science Kids executive director Sarah Mentock said of SCLT’s previous events.

“We moved it from doing that to having one event per month through the summer months, May through August,” she said.

Mentock said the collaboration between the two groups really works out well.

“We were already collaborating on classes, so we were like, ‘Hey, this is perfect for collaborating in the missions,’” SCLT’s Katie Belton said.

Scheduling a perfect time to host events that fit with most family’s schedules remains the groups’ largest issue.

“We’ve switched it around a little bit because we had that week in May before school got out, so we were thinking oh, if we did it Sunday afternoons it would help a little bit,” Belton said. “But we’re just always trying to get the most people, so we’re a moving target, which is essentially hard.”

Unplug hosted 11 events since its beginning, including a Kendrick Park camp out, trail building, running with the Penrose Pacers and a well-attended Science Scavenger Hunt on Red Grade Trail with 85 kids involved. The trail build helped kids gain practical, yet fun, experience on the mountain.

“The community really donated their time to come out and do some sweet, creative stuff like showing kids how to build a trail and actually getting to do work,” Belton said. “It sounds boring, but the few kids who did come to that were like, ‘This is amazing; this is so fun!’”

Beyond contributions of staff hours for SCLT and Science Kids, professionals and businesses from Sheridan donate supplies and time to help support Unplug’s efforts to bring kids away from screens and allow families to spend time together.

“We get awesome people to help. Especially I would say Mud, Bugs and Fish we have the most community volunteers,” Belton said. “That was an event…we partnered with Game and Fish, the Water Conservation District, DEQ and all of these professionals did these really interactive demonstrations for the kiddos. It was so cool.”

The main goal for both SCLT and Science Kids through Unplug is to provide a fun and educational atmosphere for kids not as familiar with the outdoors.

“I think it’s obvious to all of us that kids are more and more plugged in and less and less outside,” Mentock said. “That’s the main tenant of both our organizations — really getting people outside, getting people away from their devices. It’s just fun to see. It’s gratifying when people can get away from their screens.”

July’s event, Picnic on the Pathway, was one of only two events, counting the Kendrick Park camp out, held in town.

“Most of them we have kids out and we take them to different places. Red Grade trails we use a lot because it’s a land trust project,” Belton said.

The final event for the summer hosted by Unplug will take place the last week of August. Belton said following the Facebook page is the best way to stay informed about upcoming events.