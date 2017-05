Unplug event set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — Unplug events will return for the summer Saturday, with a nature scavenger hunt planned for the entire family.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Red Grade Trails trailhead outside of Big Horn.

Unplug is a partnership between the Sheridan Community Land Trust and Science Kids.

For more information, contact Sarah Mentock at 763-0976 or sarah@science-kids.org. Or, reach out to the SCLT at 673-4702 or info@sheridanclt.org.