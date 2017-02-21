WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

University of Wyoming releases list of fall graduates from Sheridan County


SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon several students from Sheridan County at the completion of the 2016 fall semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSDH (Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene); BSFC (Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); JD (Juris Doctor).

The following students earned degrees:

Banner — Torrey A. Belus, BS

Clearmont — Charlotte Louise McClain, BS

Ranchester — Amber Kukuchka, BA

Sheridan — Eva Balding, BS; Samuel Keith Brandt, BS; Jackson Edward Clarendon, BA; Gabriel C. Dahmke, BSCE; Bailie Ann Dannels, BSFC; Lorianne M. Ellingrod, BS; Brynne M. Gardner, BS; Shelby R. Garstad, BA; Laurie L. Graves, CERT; Jenella Coyer Guertin, BSDH; Jessica Ibach, BSN; Phillip Henry Klebba, BS; Emma Dawn Pinder, JD; Rickie Lee Ryan, BA; Sarah Katherine Salveson, BS; Zachary M. Schafer, BA; Tommi E. Taylor, BSN

