United Methodist Women to host luncheon
SHERIDAN — The United Methodist Women will host their annual spring luncheon on March 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The public is invited to attend. The cost is $7 and all proceeds will benefit the mission projects of the United Methodist Women.
The luncheon will take place at the Methodist Church, located at 215 W. Works St.
