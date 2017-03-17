WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

United Methodist Women to host luncheon


SHERIDAN — The United Methodist Women will host their annual spring luncheon on March 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The public is invited to attend. The cost is $7 and all proceeds will benefit the mission projects of the United Methodist Women.

The luncheon will take place at the Methodist Church, located at 215 W. Works St. 

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..