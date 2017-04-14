United in flying hassles

You’ve likely seen the videos or heard about the public relations nightmare that happened with United Airlines this week.

Who thought somebody could top Pepsi’s PR fiasco or the numerous other gaffs that happen on a day-to-day basis.

Multiple videos show a trio of Chicago Aviation Department officers dragging a customer from his seat. Videos show blood on the man’s face. Not exactly the impression a company with the slogan “Fly the friendly skies” wants of its business.

The whole incident has prompted other individuals to share their own horrors of flight in comment sections and on social media.

Beyond the horrors of air travel — nightmares, fear of flying and/or heights, etc. — if you fly often enough you’ve likely experienced a headache of one kind or another.

Here are some of the most common travel woes:

• Lost baggage — I have never had an airline lose my baggage. I traveled a lot in college for sports, but I was always lucky enough to find my bag on the carousel when I was ready to leave. But, the horror stories are out there. Bags get put on the wrong flight, end up in the wrong city — or country — and you’re stuck in the same clothes or have to buy new ones, for days.

• Delays — Weather, bad timing, maintenance — all contribute to delays. If you’re like many and plan short layovers, you may find delays worth the risk. If no delays occur, you go straight from one plane to the next. If weather or some other thing keeps you from taking flight, you may miss a connection and have the headache of rebooking. Plus, if you’re on the way to vacation, you don’t want to wait any longer than necessary to get there. If you’re heading home from a long work trip, you don’t want to wait to crawl into you own bed.

• Security screening lines — A necessary evil, security lines have become much more efficient over the years. We, too, as customers have been trained to handle and know what the security officials need. Take your laptop out of your bag, take off your shoes, step into this thing and put your hands up. Easy-peasy, right? Not always.

• Lack of comfort — If you’re tall, flying can be miserable. Broad shoulders? Yep, that can be rough, too. Unless you’re lucky enough to fly first class, long flights can be brutally uncomfortable. Unless you come prepared you can end up with a kink in your neck from when you fell asleep or have knees as stiff as rusty hinges when you stand up. Sure, you can get up and stretch your legs, but you may get mean stares from your aisle neighbors if you’re up against the window.

Other travel headaches really depend on the person. If you’re a planner and things go awry, that’s stressful. If you hate flying and fear turbulence, you may require a preflight ritual to calm your nerves.

Whatever the situation, be sure you read that fine print and know your rights as a paying customer for commercial air service. Headache or not, flying seems to be inevitable these days.