Ullr Ball to benefit Antelope Butte

SHERIDAN — The second annual Ullr Ball is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The event benefits the Antelope Butte Foundation and will be held at the Holiday Inn — Sheridan Convention Center on Sugarland Drive.

All proceeds of the event will help fund the initiatives of the foundation, including the project to restore and open the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area in the Bighorn Mountains.

“This event is a celebration of mountain recreation and Wyoming winters,” said Executive Director and Ski-EO Andrew Gast. “In 2016, with the help of the community, the Antelope Butte Foundation purchased the facilities at Antelope Butte and now we are looking to complete the restoration.”

The event will feature silent auctions that include more than $25,0000 in travel packages, outdoor gear, art and tickets to sporting and theater events. More than 200 supporters of the Antelope Butte cause attended last year.

Renowned regional musicians The Wench will also perform at the Ullr Ball.

“This is a festive evening with great music and fellowship, and like any mountain celebration it is not a formal event,” Gast said. “We are excited to bring the community together to celebrate in the spirit of Ullr.”

Ullr is a Norse spirit that is hailed at ski areas as the patron deity of snow and skiing. The event encourages attendees to “Party Like a Norse god” and will include a costume contest and photo booth.

Tickets for the Ullr Ball are available at AntelopeButte.org in advance. Tickets cost $35 for individuals or are $60 for couples, and include heavy appetizers and two drinks per person. VIP Packages that include hotel stay, breakfast, and complimentary beverages are also available.

The Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.