Ucross opens new exhibit
UCROSS — The Ucross Foundation has opened a new show in its art gallery, “Views from Oregon: Sixteen artists.”
The show opened Feb. 6 and will run through May 12. A reception will take place April 22 from 4-6 p.m.
All 16 artists participating in the show are from Oregon and were artists in residence at Ucross between 2013-2016.
The Ucross Foundation Art Gallery is located at 30 Big Red Lane in Ucross.
