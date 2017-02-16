WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Ucross opens new exhibit


UCROSS — The Ucross Foundation has opened a new show in its art gallery, “Views from Oregon: Sixteen artists.”

The show opened Feb. 6 and will run through May 12. A reception will take place April 22 from 4-6 p.m.

All 16 artists participating in the show are from Oregon and were artists in residence at Ucross between 2013-2016.

The Ucross Foundation Art Gallery is located at 30 Big Red Lane in Ucross.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..