Ucross launches new residency  initiative for Native American artists

UCROSS — The Ucross Foundation recently announced a new residency initiative, the Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists, in support of contemporary Native American artists at all stages of their professional careers.

The fellowships will begin in 2018, with two recipients each year. Eligible disciplines include painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, video, performance art, installation, ceramics and collaborative projects involving multiple disciplines. The deadline for the first fellowship to be offered in spring 2018 is Oct. 1. The application process is now open online at www.ucrossfoundation.org.

The Ucross Foundation Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists will provide two Ucross residencies of up to one month and a stipend of $1,000. Each fellow will be featured in an exhibition at the Ucross Art Gallery during the year following their residency. An exhibition brochure will be produced for each exhibition.

Visual art studios are approximately 400 square feet and the facilities include one print studio with an Elephant etching press. Fellows working in ceramics will have the opportunity to use a ceramics studio through an arrangement with nearby Sheridan College.

“In recent years Ucross has directed significant energy toward broadening the cultural reach and depth of our visual arts program,” Ucross President Sharon Dynak said in a press release. “Our efforts have included partnerships with The Ford Family Foundation to support Oregon visual artists, and working with the Alliance of Artist Communities and Pew Fellowships in the Arts to support Philadelphia-based artists, composers and writers. Thanks to the support of the Ucross Board of Trustees, which has begun an endowment for this new Fellowship, we are excited to support the work of Native American visual artists.”

Located on a 20,000 acre working cattle ranch in the foothills of Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains, Ucross provides individual workspace, living accommodations, uninterrupted time and the inspiring experience of the vast High Plains landscape.

Dynak noted that the High Plains setting of Ucross seems especially fitting for an initiative such as the Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists. The significant historic presence of Plains Indians in the Ucross area is evident in the nearly 150 tepee circles located on the ranch.

For additional information, contact Sharon Dynak at Ucross Foundation at 307-737 2291 or sdynak@ucross.org.