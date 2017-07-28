Ucross Foundation open house to offer look at residents’ cookie habit

UCROSS — Creativity needs fuel. If that fuel is artfully presented, downright delicious and enjoyed over lively conversation with fellow creatives, that’s even better.

The Ucross Foundation, a residency program for artists, writers and composers located 30 miles southeast of Sheridan, values the fuel it provides for residents. Veggies picked from a nearby garden, meat cooked to perfection, warm bread and gourmet desserts are all on the menu, with skillful accommodation for vegan, gluten-free or other specialized dietary needs.

Also, because creative tanks run empty between meals, there are cookies — lots and lots of fresh-baked cookies found in a communal cookie jar that (almost) never runs empty.

In fact, the chef’s job description states the cookie jar must be kept full, residency manager Ruthie Salvatore said. Since 1983, all those meals — and cookies — have been enjoyed in a small clapboard schoolhouse built in 1914 and used to educate students in the Ucross area before eventually being moved to the Ucross Foundation to house four residents and provide communal living and eating space.

Thirty-four years later, the Ucross Foundation now accommodates 10 residents per session. All 10, plus staff member guests, have crowded into the same small cooking and eating area — until now.

On August 5, the Ucross Foundation will host an open house to show off its recently completed remodel of the old schoolhouse. It will be a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes life of residents — including their inevitable cookie habit.

“They’ve laughed about that. They’ve said there should be a weigh in and a weigh out,” Salvatore said. “When I was the chef and they used to tell me they put on weight, I’d say, ‘Stop right there. I make the food. I’m not the one who puts it in your mouth.’”

Jokes aside, the old schoolhouse is paramount to the creativity and fellowship fostered at the Ucross Foundation.

“Those group dinners that take place Monday through Friday, we hear people talk about them,” Ucross Foundation President Sharon Dynak said. “…We know that it’s a really meaningful space.”

Collaborations are formed over splashes of colorful veggies, friendships over midnight raids on the cookie jar.

“The chef was a true artist — she nourished our creative efforts with one inspiring meal after another,” visual artist Robert Dorlac wrote in a reflection on his experience.

The remodel includes an additional 442 square feet for a new kitchen, an expanded dining room with a table that seats 12, a beverage station and the addition of a screened porch for outdoor dining and relaxing space. A new deck will provide even more access to Wyoming’s fresh air and sunny skies.

Preserving the old schoolhouse was important to Ucross Foundation leaders. Although it could have been demolished and replaced with a new building, that wasn’t worth the loss of a beloved space with over 100 years of creativity and learning inside its walls.

“There is a kind of validation that comes from being awarded a Ucross residency,” Dynak said. “The world is not waiting for the next painting. It has to come from inside, and I think when they receive that validation and they spend time together they realize they’re in this real important community of artists.”

The renovation is a swan song for Salvatore, who had oversight over layout and making the schoolhouse feel like home. After 20 years of working at Ucross — primarily as chef and residency manager — she will retire after the open house. Program Associate Tracey Kikut will take her position.

“Ucross has given me the freedom to be who I am, and it’s never felt like a job,” Salvatore said. “It’s been such a privilege to be here and to support the artists who come here and be part of this amazing staff that we have that makes this all magic for the artists.”

The remodel is also a nod to the fact that Ucross Foundation leadership has lots of ideas percolating to continually improve the residency program, Dynak said. These include a Native American fellowship, cross-disciplinary group residencies, updates to the gallery and more.

But for now, the public is invited to come experience the place where residents fuel their creative — and eat a cookie or ten.

Ucross Foundation Open House

The Ucross Foundation open house will celebrate the renovation of its historic schoolhouse which provides housing, dining and relaxing space for artists in residence.

When: 1-3 p.m. August 5

Where: Ucross Foundation Schoolhouse, located 3/10 mile east of the intersection of U.S. Highways 14 and 16 at Ucross.

Information: Call 307-737-2291, email info@ucross.org or see www.ucrossfoundation.org.