Uber makes debut in cowboy state

SHERIDAN ­— The ridesharing business Uber moved into Wyoming borders Friday night starting at 5 p.m. after Governor Matt Mead signed ridesharing legislation into law at 2 p.m., according to a press release.

The press release said Uber will be available anywhere in the state, but maintained communication with potential driver-partners in Casper, Cheyenne, Jackson, Gillette, Laramie, Rock Springs and Sheridan.

“We’re thrilled to be rolling out in Wyoming,” said Franz Schreiner, territory manager for Uber.

Rides from Uber are available on its smartphone app or by visiting Uber.com. Throughout the weekend, Uber will be offering discounts to new and existing Wyoming riders. A $20 trip costs only $5 from 7 p.m. Friday to 12 a.m. Monday. First-time riders are able to receive $15 off their first ride by using the in-app promotional code RIDEWYOMING, valid through 2020.

In addition to those looking for a ride, Uber also offers job opportunities for those wanting to work for Uber. For those interested in driving, visit uber.com/drive to receive directions on how to sign up.

“Ridesharing has become an expected amenity with visitors, and I am sure our guests throughout the year — and especially during Cheyenne Frontier Days ­— will appreciate having access to services like Uber,” Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said.

The press release said Uber is a safe, alternative form of transportation for people who should not be behind the wheel.

“Uber is another safe ride home for people who have consumed too much alcohol or find themselves too impaired to drive,” said Debbie Taylor, a spokesperson for MADD Wyoming.

Uber operations began in Cheyenne and Jackson Friday night. Sheridan’s Uber opportunities are not yet available.